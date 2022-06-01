The Greeneville Flyboys will open defense of their Appalachian League championship when they travel to Kingsport to face the Axmen at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2022 season opener for both teams.
Greeneville will also play at Kingsport at 7 p.m. Friday before playing at the Bristol State Liners at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Flyboys will host the Danville Otterbots in their home opener at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum University's Pioneer Park.
Greeneville's initial 45-man roster for the 2022 54-game season includes 23 pitchers and 22 position players, all college freshmen and sophomores from across the country.
"I am very excited about our roster this year," first-year Greeneville manager Jermaine Curtis said in a release. "We have a very good group of players. Hitting coach Wes Stone and I came to the conclusion that we are going to compete day in and day out, no matter the lineup we run out there. That’s a good feeling to have."
Infielders for the Flyboys include Beau Ankeney (Grand Canyon), Will Brown (Florida A&M), Aidan Cannaday (Queens), Peyton Carr (High Point), Brock Daniels (Oklahoma), Luca Danos (William & Mary), Alex Diaz (Cloud County Community College), Dub Gleed (UC Irvine), Duce Gourson (UCLA), Jack O'Reilly (Villanova) and Zachary White (San Joaquin Delta).
Greeneville's outfield includes Saborn Campbell (Stanford), Shemar Dalton (North Carolina A&T), Tom Jurack (Illinois), Cian Sahler (Fordham), Myles Smith (UC Irvine) and Will Taylor (Clemson).
"I believe one of the players everyone needs to look out for is Will Taylor, a five-star player out of Clemson," Curtis said. "He’s going to be a guy to keep your eyes on every night."
Greeneville's pitching staff includes Tyler Blankenship (Yuba College), Graham Breite (St. Charles Community College), Nick Chiodo (RCSJ-Cumberland), Matthew Delph (Roane State Community College), Matthew Gaither (UNC Wilmington), Jordan Hamberg (Coppin State), Carson Jacobs (Gateway Community College), Caleb Jones (Winthrop), Nathaniel Kiser (USC Salkehatchie), Jack Liberio Jr. (RCSJ-Cumberland), Andrew Morones (San Joaquin Delta), Cade Nelson (Gateway Community College), Sam Roberts (Chandler-Gilbert Community College), Ryan Schiefer (Grand Canyon), Caswell Smith (College of Charleston), Ryan Sweeney (Ventura College), Roan Tarbert (East Georgia State), Riley Taylor (Oklahoma State), Shane Tucker (Long Island), David Vizcaino (UC Irvine), Finnegan Wall (UC Irvine), Seth Whitley (Appalachian State) and Brian Yetter (Marist).
"Something that stands out about Finnegan Wall is his poise on the mound," Curtis said. "I believe he’s going to be a big help for us this summer."
Catching for the Flyboys will be Canyon Brown (North Carolina A&T), Joshua Cunniff (St. Charles Community College), Ian Daugherty (Oklahoma State), Cameron LaLiberte (Arizona) and Tyler Wilson (Grand Canyon).
AT THE HELM
Curtis joins the Flyboys as manager with 14 years of playing, scouting and player development experience under his belt.
A native of Panorama City, California, Curtis spent the 2021 season in Kingsport as the Axmen's hitting coach.
Curtis is a UCLA alum. In 2008, he was selected in the fifth round of the MLB draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Curtis, a utility man, played 12 professional seasons, including five major league games with the Cardinals in 2013.
Curtis played 942 games in the minor leagues for the Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Oakland A’s and Minnesota Twins. He also played 161 winter league games in the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Venezuela, and 16 games in the independent Atlantic League and Liberation League.
Curtis batted .275 (989-for-3,603) as a pro with 178 doubles, seven triples, 29 home runs, 386 RBI and 87 stolen bases.
LEAGUE CHAMPS
In their inaugural season in the new wood bat summer collegiate Appalachian League in 2021 under manager Alan Regier, the Flyboys quickly became a hit on the field and in the stands.
The Flyboys, who replaced the Greeneville Reds after Major League Baseball pulled its affiliation with the Appy League, played to large crowds at Pioneer Park en route to winning the league championship.
In front of what might have been their most lively crowd of the season, the Flyboys fought hard all night before taking the league championship game 9-8 over the Pulaski River Turtles in walk-off fashion on Aug. 9 at Pioneer Park.
The Flyboys finished the season with a 34-16-1 record and stayed in front of the league’s West Division almost the entirety of the two-month season.
TICKETS
Flyboys individual game tickets for the 2022 season are $8 for premium seats and $7 for reserved seats. Season tickets are $165 or $150 for a 3-year price lock. A 10-pack voucher plan is $65 and a 5-pack voucher plan is $35. To purchase tickets, call 423-609-7400.
PROMOTIONS
Fans attending the Flyboys' home opener on Monday will receive a 2022 magnet schedule presented by Greene County Tourism. Opening night will also be a celebration of the 2021 championship season, and it will also be the first of four Dollar Mondays of the season.
The first Friday game of the season on June 10 will feature the first Firework Friday of the season. June 11 will feature the first theme night of the season in Margaritaville Night with a specialty island theme and post-game concert.
The June 24 game will feature an appearance by actor Thomas Ian Nicholas who played Henry Rowengartner in "Rookie of the Year." The theme nights continue June 25 with Star Wars Night featuring characters roaming the concourse.
June 26 will be the first of four Kids Club Sunday games. The first 500 kids to sign up for the Kids Club receive a free ticket to all 2022 Sunday home games. Kids Club members also receive a 10 percent discount at the team store, and Kids Club parents can purchase tickets to all Sunday games for $20. To register for the Kids Club, call 423-609-7400.
Pioneer Park will host its biggest fireworks show of the year on July 4, presented by the General Morgan Inn. On July 15, the Flyboys will host Princess Night featuring princess characters walking the concourse, and fans are encouraged to dress in costume. On July 16, there will be a specialty jersey auction presented by and benefiting the United Way of Greene County.
The final fireworks show of the season will be July 22. July 23 will feature a T-shirt giveaway sponsored by Morning Pointe of Greeneville and Artistic Printers.
The final game of the regular season on Aug. 4 is Fan Appreciation Night with discounts on all concessions.
APPY LEAGUE RULES
EXTRA INNINGS: The Appalachian League will implement a sudden death extra-innings format for the 2022 season.
During the plate meeting prior to each game, the home team manager will determine if they want to play offense or defense in the event of a tie game after regulation (7 or 9 innings). For the team on offense, the player on the lineup card immediately preceding the batter due up will be placed on first base. The defensive team will have three outs to prevent the offense from scoring. If the team on offense scores, they will win the game. If the defensive team retires the side without allowing a run, they will win the game. If the player starting the inning on first base scores, it will count in the statistics as a run for the player and an RBI for the batter who drove him in (if applicable), but will not count towards the pitcher's earned-run average. The sudden death rule guarantees that no game will be played beyond 9.5 innings or beyond 7.5 innings for a doubleheader game.
SEVEN-INNING SUNDAYS: All games on Sunday will be scheduled for seven innings. Exception – games on July 3 will be scheduled nine-inning games.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: The Appalachian League championship game will take place Aug. 8. The team with the best overall winning percentage in each division will qualify for the postseason. Those two teams will meet in a one-game, winner-take-all championship. In even numbered years, the East Division qualifier will host the championship game, while in odd-numbered years, the West Division qualifier will host the championship game.
ALL-STAR GAME
The 2022 Appalachian League All-Star Game pitting the East Division against the West Division will be played at 7 p.m. July 26 at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington (N.C.). The game will be streamed live on MLB.com and replayed nationally on MLB Network.
On July 25 in Burlington, a fan fest and skills competition will be held.