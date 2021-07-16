DANVILLE, Va. — The Greeneville Flyboys rallied for five runs over the final two innings before falling 6-5 to the Danville Otterbots in Appalachian League play on Thursday night.
The Flyboys scored two runs in the eighth inning to pull within 3-2. Eddie Micheletti walked and later scored on a wild pitch, while Chris Williams reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on an error.
After Danville scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 6-2 lead, Greeneville scored three times in the top of the ninth.
Tayler Aguilar reached on an error and Emanuel Dean was hit by a pitch. Both later scored on an error to pull the Flyboys within 6-4.
Micheletti walked and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-5 before Darius Perry struck out with a runner on second to end it.
Kyle Karros had two double for Greeneville, while Micheletti had one.
Carter Sanford had two doubles and three RBI for Danville.
Greeneville is now 19-12-1 and remains atop the Appy League’s West Division standings. Danville falls to 16-17.
The Flyboys will play at Danville at 7 p.m. Friday. They return home on Tuesday to host the Bristol State Liners at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park.
AXMEN SEASON CANCELED
In the wake of former Kingsport Axmen player Matthew Taylor being arrested on Monday, the remainder of the Axmen’s 2021 season has been canceled.
In a release on Thursday, Boyd Sports President Chris Allen announced that USA Baseball made the decision to cancel the remainder of the Axmen’s season.
Boyd Sports operates the Axmen, Flyboys, Johnson City Doughboys and Elizabethton River Riders in the Appalachian League.
In the release, Allen said a new team is being assembled to fill the Axmen’s remaining schedule.
The new team will be named the Kingsport Road Warriors and will play all of its games on the road, beginning at Bristol on Friday night.
Taylor, 21 of Kingsport, was arrested after making threats to a teammate via social media following his release from the team, officials said. He was charged with three counts of false reporting and one count of harassment.
In Thursday’s release, Allen said Taylor is now under the care of medical professionals.