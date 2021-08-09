The Greeneville Flyboys will host the Pulaski River Turtles in a winner-take-all Appalachian League championship game at 7 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Park.
The Flyboys won the West Division regular season championship with the league’s best record, finishing the season 33-16-1.
Greeneville is led by 2021 Appalachian League Manager of the Year Alan Regier and features All-Appalachian League outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and Appy League Pitcher of the Year and All-Appalachian League right-handed pitcher Bryce Mayer.
Six Flyboys were named to the league’s inaugural all-star game.
The River Turtles won the East Division regular season championship with a 32-22 record.
Pulaski is managed by Clark Crist, who boasts 41 years of professional baseball experience and served as manager of the East Division in the Appalachian League all-star game.
Pulaski has two All-Appalachian League selections – catcher Ryan Johnson and third baseman Mark Trotta.
Eight River Turtles were Appalachian League all-stars.
The Appalachian League is in its inaugural season as a wood-bat collegiate league for rising freshmen and sophomores.
Doughboys 12, Flyboys 6Despite getting outhit 11-3, the Johnson City Doughboys took advantage of 13 walks by Greeneville relievers and three errors by Greeneville’s defense for the win in the regular-season finale for both clubs on Saturday at Pioneer Park.
Jordan Stevens had a double and four RBI for Johnson City.
Andrew Ronne pitched three shutout innings of relief for the win. He gave up two hits, walked none and struck out five.
Greeneville starter Ryan Franklin took the loss. In two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, walked none and struck out one.
Chris Williams led Greeneville at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Trevor Austin was 3-for-4 with an RBI; Daylen Reyes was 2-for-3 with a solo home run; TJ Ash was 2-for-4; and Jaylen Lee had a double and an RBI.