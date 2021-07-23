In a rare appearance in the lead-off spot, Chris Williams went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Greeneville Flyboys to an 11-5 Appalachian League win over the Princeton WhistlePigs on Friday night at Pioneer Park.
Kyle Karros also homered – a grand slam to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave Greeneville an 11-2 lead – and finished 2-for-5 with four RBI.
The Flyboys extend their winning streak to four games and remain atop the Appy League’s West Division standings at 25-13-1. They will play at Bristol on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. each day.
Princeton, which is in second place in the East, drops to 22-19.
Greeneville erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Three of the Flyboys’ runs came on a two-out, three-run homer to center field by Williams.
Christian Ficca finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for Greeneville, while Jonathan Hogart had a double.
Conner Harris drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and pitched five innings for the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, walked none and struck out two.
Ben Riley Flowers followed with two scoreless innings. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out two.
Ryan Franklin tossed a perfect eighth inning.
The WhistlePigs rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth off Zane Robbins to pull within 11-5, but Derrick Rabb came on to get the final out to end it.
Princeton reliever Tyler LeBlanc took the loss. In one inning, he gave up two hits, five unearned runs, walked three and struck out one.
Tre Morris went 4-for-4 with a double to lead the WhistlePigs at the plate. He also walked once, putting him on base in all five of his plate appearances.