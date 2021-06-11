The Greeneville Flyboys mustered just four hits on Thursday night. Turns out, though, they didn’t need much offense as pitchers Connor Harris, Austin Troesser and Cal Lambert combined to shut out the Kingsport Axmen 1-0 at Pioneer Park.
Harris drew the start and pitched the first five innings for the win. He gave up four hits, walked none and struck out four.
Troesser held Kingsport hitless and scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings. He walked two and struck out three.
Cal Lambert worked the eighth and ninth innings to earn the save. He gave up two hits, walked none and struck out one.
Greeneville pushed across the game’s only run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Chris Williams reached on a single, moved to second base on an error, took third on a flyout to center field by Eddie Micheletti and scored on a single to left field by Jake Dacunto.
The Flyboys got their other two hits on a triple by Micheletti and a single by Jac Croom.
Kingsport reliever Patrick Strawbridge took the loss. In three innings, he gave up three hits, a run, walked two and struck out one.
Kingsport starter Peyton Carson drew the start and held Greeneville scoreless through the first three innings. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out four.
Greeneville improves to 4-3 and remains tied with the Johnson City Doughboys (4-3) atop the West Division standings.
The Flyboys will host Kingsport at 7 p.m. Friday.