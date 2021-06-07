BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Greeneville Flyboys split with the Bluefield Ridge Runners over the weekend, falling 10-9 on Saturday and winning 10-6 on Sunday in the new wood bat summer collegiate Appalachian League.
The Flyboys are 2-2, a half game back of the front-running Bristol State Liners (2-1) in the Appy League’s West Division standings.
Greeneville will host the Johnson City Doughboys (1-2) in its home opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville never trailed in Sunday’s 10-6 win over Bluefield, scoring twice in the first inning and five times in the third for a 7-0 lead.
Zeddric Burnham led off the first inning with a double and scored when Derek Tenney reached on an error.
Tenney then stole second and third before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Hogart for a 2-0 Greeneville lead.
In Greeneville’s five-run third that made it 7-0, Hogart had an RBI triple, and Eddie Micheletti and Grant Lashure each had RBI singles.
Greeneville finished with 12 hits. Micheletti was 3-for-4 with two RBI; Hogart was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI; Chris Williams was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; and Trevor Austin was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Will Saxton drew the start on the mound for Greeneville and pitched two scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out four.
In Saturday’s 10-9 loss, Greeneville squandered a 5-0 lead.
With the game tied 9-9, Bluefield pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning when Ben Harris walked, took third on a single to right field by Sam Tanous and stole home.
Bluefield had 16 hits. Michael Eze was 5-for-5 with two triples and an RBI, while Harris was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI.
Jackson Zalasky pitched a hitless, scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win. He struck out two.
Tyson James tossed a hitless, scoreless ninth for the save. He struck out one.
Greeneville’s John Day took the loss. In 1 2/3 innings of relief, he gave up a hit, a run, walked one and struck out one.
Greeneville had 13 hits. Micheletti was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI; Hogart was 3-for-5 with a double; Christian Ficca was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; Williams was 2-for-5 with two RBI; Jake Dacunto had a hit and two RBI; and Jac Croom had a triple.