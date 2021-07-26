BRISTOL — The Greeneville Flyboys split their Appalachian League weekend series with the Bristol State Liners, winning 6-1 on Saturday before falling 7-2 on Sunday.
The Flyboys remain atop the Appy League West Division standings with a league-best 26-14-1 record. Bristol is in third place at 20-19.
The Elizabethton River Riders (22-18) are in second place in the West, 3½ games back of Greeneville.
The Appy League All-Star Game will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Calfee Park in Pulaski, Va.
The Flyboys will host a doubleheader against the Road Warriors at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park.
In the 6-1 win over Bristol on Saturday, Greeneville starter Ryan Day pitched five shutout innings for the win. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out eight.
Sam Peddycord followed with three shutout innings. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out one.
John Day closed the ninth. He gave up a hit, a run, walked none and struck out one.
Kyle Karros went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI to lead Greeneville at the plate.
Tayler Aguilar belted a two-run homer that highlighted a five-run sixth inning that gave Greeneville a 6-0 lead.
Emanuel Dean finished 2-for-5 for the Flyboys.
In Bristol’s 7-2 win on Sunday, the State Liners mustered just three hits – all singles – but took advantage of three Greeneville errors and six walks by Flyboys pitchers.
Greeneville’s Kelin Fox took the loss. In two innings of relief, he gave up three hits, three unearned runs, walked one and struck out four.
Drew Lindstrom followed Fox. In a third of an inning, he walked four, gave up four runs and struck out one.
Greeneville starter Mason Turner tossed two hitless, scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out two.
Ryan Franklin relieved Lindstrom in the fifth inning and tossed 1⅔ hitless, scoreless innings.
Greeneville had four hits. Chris Williams had a double and an RBI, Aguilar had a triple, Jonathan Hogart had a hit and an RBI, and Trevor Austin had a hit.