JOHNSON CITY — The Greeneville Flyboys defeated the Johnson City Doughboys 15-6 and 4-1 in an Appalachian League doubleheader on Sunday.
The Flyboys are now 6-3 and in sole possession of first place in the West Division standings, 2½ games ahead of the second-place Bristol State Liners.
Greeneville will host Bristol on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. each day.
In Greeneville’s 4-1 win over Johnson City in Sunday’s seven-inning second game, Cameron Wagoner, Mason Turner, Cal Lambert and Logan Peterson combined to no-hit the Doughboys.
Wagoner drew the start and was dominant for four innings. He walked none and struck out 11, including the first eight Doughboys he faced.
Turner pitched the fifth, striking out all three batters he faced; Lambert pitched the sixth and walked one; and Peterson pitched the seventh, walking two and giving up and unearned run.
Greeneville grabbed a 2-0 run with two runs in the top of the second inning.
Trevor Austin reached on a one-out walk and scored on a triple to center field by Jake Dacunto for a 1-0 lead.
Dacunto scored to make it 2-0 when Derrick Tenney grounded out to shortstop.
Homer Bush Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double for Greeneville. Jac Croom had an RBI single and Tenney had a single.
Greeneville’s 15-6 win in Sunday’s first game was a completion of Saturday’s game that was suspended by rain with the Flyboys leading 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
Greeneville cranked out 15 hits. Bush went 4-for-6 with two RBI; Jonathan Hogart was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI; Christian Ficca was 2-for-5 with two RBI; Chris Williams was 2-for-6 with a double and three RBI; Austin homered and had three RBI; Grant Lashure had a hit and two RBI; and Eddie Micheletti, Dacunto and Brett Anderson each had a hit.
Zane Robbins pitched the fourth and fifth innings for the win. He gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out three.
Sam Peddycord closed with two scoreless innings. He gave up a hit, walked two and struck out three.