KINGSPORT — The Greeneville Flyboys swept an Appalachian League doubleheader with the Road Warriors 4-2 and 3-0 at Hunter Wright Stadium on Wednesday.
Greeneville remains atop the Appy League standings with a league-best 28-14-1 record. The Flyboys will play the Road Warriors (1-9) at Hunter Wright at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Both games on Wednesday were seven innings.
In Greeneville’s 3-0 win in the nightcap, Sam Peddycord tossed a one-hit shutout. He walked two and struck out four.
Van Gupton Jr. led off the bottom of the first inning with a line drive single to center field on a 3-2 count for the Road Warriors’ lone hit.
Greeneville scored all three of its runs in the top of the second on RBI singles from Daylen Reyes and Chris Williams, and a sacrifice fly by Jac Croom.
Reyes finished 2-for-3 with a double.
In Greeneville’s 4-2 win in the first game, reliever Derrick Rabb was perfect in the sixth and seventh innings for the win. He struck out one.
Greeneville starter Cal Lambert worked the first five innings. He gave up four hits, two runs (one earned), walked three and struck out two.
Greeneville grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Tayler Aguilar and an RBI single from Jonathan Hogart.
The Flyboys broke a 2-2 tie on a two-run single from Aguilar in the top of the seventh.
Trevor Austin was 2-for-3 with a double for Greeneville, while Kyle Karros was 2-for-4.