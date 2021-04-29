SEVIERVILLE — The Greeneville Flyboys and other Appalachian League teams operated by Boyd Sports will host games against the Native American National Team this summer.
Frank Fulton, President of Sophos International and former baseball coach at Hampden-Sydney College, announced his Life Warriors program will participate in a series of baseball exhibitions July 5-17.
The Flyboys will host the Native American team July 7 at Tusculum University's Pioneer Park. The Johnson City Doughboys will host the team on July 5, the Elizabethton River Riders will host the team July 6, and the Kingsport Axmen will host the team July 8.
The Native American National Team is made up of players who have heritage with one of the 400 Tribal Nations that exist within North America.
Native American Nations represented on the team include: Cherokee, Chippewa, Comanche, Iroquois, Kickapoo, Lumbee, Pascua Yaqui, Piscataway Conoy, Powhatan, Sioux and Tuscarora.
The Western Hemisphere Team, known as the VNuts, consists of players from USA, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.
Fulton, President of Sophos International since 2001, has been developing baseball student-athletes and international professional athletes since 1979.
“Our players represent the Spirit of the Life Warrior. They treat the game, others and themselves with respect. They enjoy playing the game and they represent their unique heritage of the past by sharing the history of their culture in word and deed,” Fulton said. “When the opportunity was presented to play exhibition games in the ballparks of the one of the oldest baseball leagues in America, we did not hesitate to jump on it.”
Tickets for the games will be available for purchase at a later date through each individual team.
“This is such wonderful opportunity for our teams,” said Boyd Sports vice president Jeremy Boler. “To be able to have the Native American National Team come to the Tri-Cities is a great testament to our teams and the entire Appalachian League. I hope fans come out to the ballparks and see this very special game.”