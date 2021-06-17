Greeneville pitchers struck out 20 and Christian Ficca homered as the Flyboys maintained their lead atop the Appalachian League West Division standings with a 5-4 win over the Bristol State Liners on Wednesday night at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville improves to 7-4 and holds a 1½-game lead over Bristol (5-5) atop the West.
The Flyboys play at Elizabethton at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. They will host the Pulaski River Turtles at 7 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Greeneville used four pitchers against Bristol.
Bryce Mayer drew the start and pitched four scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked two and struck out nine.
Mason Turner pitched the fifth and sixth innings for the win. He gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out six.
Logan Peterson pitched the seventh and eighth innings. He gave up four hits, a run, walked none and struck out four.
Cal Lambert worked the ninth. He gave up two hits, two runs, walked two and struck out one.
Greeneville grabbed a 1-0 lead when Ficca led off the bottom of the third inning with a home run to right field.
Greeneville pushed across four runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 5-0 lead.
The Flyboys made it 2-0 when Tayler Aguilar, Chris Williams, Eddie Micheletti and Ficca worked four straight walks to open frame.
A one-out single by Daylen Reyes scored Williams to give Greeneville a 3-0 lead, a ground out by Homer Bush Jr. scored Micheletti to make it 4-0 and Ficca scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Bristol, which outhit Greeneville 11-6, scored a run in the sixth and eighth innings and two runs in the ninth.
The State Liners pulled within 5-1 in the sixth when Tate Kight was hit by a pitch, took third on a single to center by Brian Perez and scored on a single to left by Aaron Dolney.
In the eighth, Kight led off with a triple to center and scored on a single to right to pull Bristol within 5-2.
The State Liners pushed across two runs with two out in the ninth for the game’s final margin.
Jermaine White reached on a walk, took second on a single by Cort Maynard, moved to third on a walk by Kight and scored on an infield hit by Perez to pull Bristol within 5-3.
Maynard scored on an error by Williams at third to make it 5-4 before Dolney grounded into a fielder’s choice to end it.
Bristol used seven pitchers with starter Rhian Mann taking the loss. In three innings, he gave up three hits, a run, walked none and struck out three.
Griffin Bruder gave up all four Greeneville runs in the fourth without recording an out. He walked four.