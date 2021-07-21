In a game between the top two teams in the Appalachian League's West Division standings, the Greeneville Flyboys pushed across a run the bottom of the 10th inning for a 4-3 walk-off win over the Bristol State Liners on Tuesday night at Pioneer Park.
Homer Bush Jr. and Chris Williams, placed on second and first base respectively to start the Greeneville 10th via the tiebreaker rule, were bunted to third and second by Jac Croom.
After Kyle Karros walked to load the bases, Bush scored the winning run when Tayler Aguilar was hit by a pitch from Bristol reliever Corbin Barker.
Greeneville remains atop the West standings with a 22-13-1 record, while Bristol falls to 19-15. The two teams play again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneers Park.
Ben Riley Flowers, the fifth of five pitchers used by Greeneville, pitched a perfect top of the 10th to pick up the win.
Greeneville got the first two outs of the 10th on a double play turned by Daylen Reyes at second base, Croom at short and Jonathan Hogart at first.
Flowers then struck out Jack Tomlinson swinging to end the inning.
Bristol grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.
Daniel Stephens singled to left, stole second and took third on an infield hit by Golda.
Cort Maynard then doubled to left to score Stephens before Golda was thrown out at the plate trying to score on the play to end the frame.
Greeneville took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Croom singled to center and later scored when Eddie Micheletti grounded into a fielder's choice, and Aguilar walked and later scored on a passed ball.
Bristol tied it 2-2 in the top of the fifth. Stephens reached on a one-out single to right, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a single by Golda.
The Flyboys went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth. With two out, Croom walked and scored when Karros tripled to right.
Bristol pushed across an unearned run in the top of the eighth to tie it 3-3. Golda reached on an error to lead off the frame, moved to second on a groundout and scored when Aaron Dolney lined a two-out single to left.
Bristol outhit Greeneville 11-5. Stephens was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored from the ninth spot in the State Liners' lineup, while Bush was 2-for-5 from the lead-off spot in the Flyboys' lineup.
Cameron Wagoner drew the start on the mound for Greeneville. He pitched three innings, gave up five hits, a run, walked none and struck out four.
Ryan Franklin pitched the fourth and fifth innings. He gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out two.
Sam Peddycord worked the next 2⅓ innings. He gave up two hits, an unearned run, walked none and struck out three.
Mason Turned followed with 1⅔ scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked none and struck out two.