The Greeneville Flyboys cranked out 17 hits en route to their third straight Appalachian League win, 6-4 over the Princeton WhistlePigs, on Thursday night at Pioneer Park.
Greeneville has won eight of its last 10 games and remains atop the Appy League’s West Division standings at 24-13-1. Princeton is in second place in the East at 22-18. The two teams play again at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Park.
Eight of the nine batters in Greeneville’s lineup had at least one hit, and seven of those had at least two hits.
Homer Bush Jr. went 4-for-5 for Greeneville, while Eddie Micheletti was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Darius Perry was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Kyle Karros was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Jac Croom was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Tayler Aguilar was 2-for-4; Daylen Reyes was 2-for-4 with an RBI; and Jonathan Hogart was 1-for-4.
Greeneville used four pitchers.
Bryce Mayer drew the start and pitched the first four innings. He gave up four hits, two runs, walked three and struck out seven.
Austin Troesser followed with two scoreless innings to pick up the win. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out two.
Drew Lindstrom pitched 1⅓ innings, gave up two hits, two runs and walked three.
Mason Turner held Princeton scoreless over the final 1⅔ innings to notch the save. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out two.
Princeton starter Joe Burch took the loss. He gave up nine hits, four runs (two earned), walked none and struck out one.
Nathan Holt went 3-for-5 to lead Princeton at the plate, while AJ Jones had a double.
Greeneville broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Emanuel Dean reached on a two base error and scored on a single to left field by Reyes to push Greeneville to a 3-2 lead. Reyes was tagged out trying to take second on the play.
Perry followed with a double to left, moved to third on a single to right by Bush and scored on a groundout to first by Croom to make it 4-2.
The Flyboys took a 6-2 lead in the fifth on a two-run double to right by Micheletti.