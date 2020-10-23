The Food City Race Night at Volunteer Speedway will be held on Saturday with Food City employees and their family admitted free in the front straightaway grandstands by presenting their badge at the ticket booth.
Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5 p.m. The drivers meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps/qualifying starting around 6 p.m. A prayer and national anthem will be followed by green-flag feature racing.
Admission is $12 adult grandstand, with kids 10-and-under admitted free. Adult pit/tier-parking is $30, youth (5-12) $15, with ages 4-and-under free.
Racing will include Crate Late Model (25 laps), Sportsman Late Model (20 laps), Modified Street (20 laps), Classic (20 laps), Street Stock (20 laps), Front Wheel Drive (20 laps) and Mini Late Model (15 laps).
For more information, contact Volunteer Speedway at 423-235-5020 or visit www.volunteerspeedway.com