The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association said Tuesday that football and girls’ soccer will not start on schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The girls’ soccer season was slated to start Aug. 17 and the football season was slated to start Aug. 20, but on Monday Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee's state of emergency through Aug. 29.
Lee's order limits contact sports such as football and girls’ soccer “with a requirement or substantial likelihood of routine close contact.”
While the order is in place, schools can’t have scrimmages or games with other schools, including 7-on-7 football competitions. Teams also can’t have close contact activities during practice, which means no hitting in full pads for football.
Cross country, golf and volleyball aren’t considered contact sports, thus those seasons aren’t affected.
Greeneville’s girls’ soccer team was slated to have preseason matches Aug. 4, 6 and 11 before opening its season Aug. 18 at home against Hardin Valley. The Lady Devils were also slated to play another regular season match before Aug. 29 and at least three matches in the Smoky Mountain Cup at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg Aug. 20-23.
The Greeneville football team was slated to have three scrimmages before opening its season against Powell on Aug. 21 and playing Daniel Boone at home on Aug. 28.
All those competitions will now have to be rescheduled or scrapped.
“The Smoky Mountain Cup is really important to us. That’s where we get to play some high-caliber competition early in the season,” said Greeneville soccer coach Jerry Graham, whose Lady Devils won their third state championship in five years in November. “We’re not sure whether or not the Smoky Mountain Cup will be rescheduled for another time or we’ll just lose that tournament.
“It’s really frustrating. I guess it’s disheartening as much as anything.”
The TSSAA’s announcement on Tuesday also scraps a boys soccer state championship tournament that the Tennessee High School Soccer Coaches Association had put together for July 9-11 at Rocky Top Sports Complex.
“We were hoping to take the boys to that as an independent team, not as Greeneville High School, to hopefully have an ending to their season that was cut short in the spring,” Graham said.
Eddie Spradlen, who was named football coach at Greeneville on Tuesday, said without teams being allowed to hit through Aug. 29, he’s not sure when football season could begin.
Normally, the Greene Devils practice and hit in full pads for four weeks leading up to their season opener.
“I think it would have to be three weeks in pads at the minimum (before we could play),” Spradlen said.
If what Spradlen says is indeed the case then that would push football season openers back five weeks until Sept. 18 at the earliest.
“You’re going to have to redo your whole schedule,” Spradlen said. “A proposal by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association is to play eight games, take the top two teams in the region for the playoffs and play four rounds in the playoffs. But if things keep getting pushed back, it’s going to be hard to get at least eight games in.
“If we’re going to play football in the fall, I’m afraid it’s going to be a conference schedule and that’s it. But even then some conferences are bigger, some are smaller and not everybody plays the same number of conference games. So you’ve got to figure all that out.”
According to the TSSAA’s announcement on Tuesday, the organization is working on regular season and postseason options.
High schools are currently in the TSSAA’s annual dead period of no activity, which began June 22 and ends Sunday.
“The past couple weeks have been disappointing in hearing about the number of (coronavirus) cases going up,” said Greeneville athletic director Brad Woolsey. “We hate it, obviously, No. 1 because more people are sick, but No. 2 for our student-athletes and the possibility of them losing more competitions.
“I know Gov. Lee has pushed his order out through Aug. 29, but being hopeful … he can adjust that as he sees fit. And if things do get better, he can make an adjustment. So, I don’t think Aug. 29 is just absolutely set in stone in terms of contact sports, but it might be.”
More than two months after being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, Greeneville athletic teams were cleared to start summer workouts on June 1.
Those workouts have been conducted under guidelines that have included daily temperature checks and a pre-activity basic symptom evaluation of coaches and student-athletes each day, as well as distancing during workouts.
“We were really hoping to come back from the dead period and amp things up a little bit, but now there are questions about whether we need to keep doing things the way we’ve been doing them or scale them back some,” Woolsey said. “The uncertainty is the most difficult thing to deal with. You don’t know how to plan. We’re just up in the air. Hopefully, the next couple days, we’ll get some clarity from the TSSAA and the governor’s office about what the plan is going to be moving forward.
“I hope we don’t lose football games. Personally, I hope football games are played in the fall. I think that’s everybody’s hope. But who knows?”
Both Graham and Woolsey, who also coaches boys basketball, said its imperative to remain positive and control what you can control in the face of adversity for their student-athletes.
“You keep conditioning, keep doing whatever weight training you can do,” Graham said. “We’re kind of blessed in we have the soccer ball at our feet, so the girls can do a lot of technical training with the ball and be more ready for the season to open up whenever it opens up.
“The girls have had a tremendous attitude. Coming and working, trying to get themselves stronger and faster – they just want to be on the field.”
Woolsey acknowledges that it can be difficult for high school kids to stay motivated and labor for games that might or might not be played.
“A challenge is to keep working the kids hard, but make the process enjoyable,” he said. “Our job is to be deliverers of hope. We’ve got to be real, but we also have to make sure we’re pushing out some hope for these kids. You don’t want to push out false hope, but as coaches we have to believe that we’re going to get to do some of what we hope to do at some point.
“This is a challenge that nobody has ever faced before until this year. But I have confidence that our coaches and kids will continue to be up to that challenge and do things the best they possibly can.”