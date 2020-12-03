Former Tusculum University director of athletics and TU Sports Hall of Famer Ed Hoffmeyer lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday afternoon in Asheville, North Carolina.
Hoffmeyer guided the Pioneer athletic department from 1998-2007.
Throughout Hoffmeyer’s career, he was an innovative leader in the world of intercollegiate athletics and higher education, where he served as a coach, athletic director and university administrator. He was a leader and mentor to thousands of student-athletes during his career, which included stints at his alma mater Mars Hill University, then Tusculum and back to Mars Hill before his retirement in 2016.
During Hoffmeyer’s 10 years leading the Tusculum athletic program he cemented the university’s move to the NCAA Division II level and TU’s entry into the South Atlantic Conference. He emphasized the term “student-athlete” upon his arrival in Greeneville in 1998, resulting in the Pioneers being one of the leaders in the SAC in honorees to the League’s Academic Honor Roll. Tusculum enjoyed success both on and off the field during his TU tenure which included 15 SAC regular season championships, nine SAC Tournament titles and 20 NCAA Tournament appearances.
During Hoffmeyer’s watch, Tusculum boasted 18 SAC Scholar-Athletes of the Year, 13 Conference Players of the Year and 15 SAC Freshmen of the Year. Also included are 21 All-Americans and six Academic All-Americans®.
During his time as athletic director, Tusculum’s teams posted a .600 winning percentage, accounting for over 60 winning seasons, the most ever by the TU athletic department in a 10-year period. In all, the Pioneers won over 1,400 contests from 1998-2007.
“Ed was a man who led by example. His work ethic and his commitment to both his coaches, fellow staff and student-athletes was unmatched,” said Doug Jones, TU vice president of athletics and university initiatives. “His vision led our department to new heights. Ed was a leader who knew how to motivate people to perform at their very best. He invested himself in everyone he came in contact with.
Jones, who served as head baseball coach during Hoffmeyer’s 10 years at Tusculum, reflected on Ed’s impact upon him personally. “Ed made me a better coach and was a mentor to me as I entered athletic administration. I called upon him on numerous occasions and he always took the time to offer me sound advice. I will be forever grateful for the impact he had on my life and will miss him very, very much.”
Tusculum’s athletic facilities saw major renovations under Hoffmeyer’s leadership. Renovations included: a new press box and grandstand areas for the Niswonger Sports Complex and Pioneer Field (football/soccer/lacrosse), an indoor athletic practice facility and field house, and lighted soccer fields on the East end of campus.
In 2004, the final phase of construction was completed for Pioneer Park, the 2,400-seat home of Tusculum baseball, giving the Pioneers one of the finest venues of its kind in collegiate sports. The J.C. “Red” Edmonds Softball Field also received a facelift with the installation of a state-of-the-art playing surface in 2003 and the installation of lights in the spring of 2006.
In 2007, Hoffmeyer along with his beloved wife Linda, were the recipients of the Tusculum Sports Benefactor of the Year Award, which honors those who have made outstanding and significant contributions to the TU athletic department and the institution overall.
For eight years (1991-1998) Hoffmeyer served as athletic director at Mars Hill where he oversaw a rapid growth in MHU athletics, as the number of varsity sports grew from nine to 16. The Lions claimed four conference titles and boasted 16 South Atlantic Conference Scholar Athletes during his tenure. Like Tusculum, he oversaw MHU’s transition into the NCAA from the NAIA in 1991.
Hoffmeyer stepped down as athletic director at Tusculum in 2007 to return home to Mars Hill and serve as the Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid of his beloved alma mater, a position he would serve in for four years until his retirement in 2011.
Hoffmeyer remained on the Mars Hill campus though to serve as the Lions’ men’s and women’s golf coach. He previously served as men’s golf coach from 1995-1998, leading the Lions to a No. 10 regional ranking in 1998. He was honored by his peers and was named the SAC Coach of the Year during the 1997-1998 campaign. Hoffmeyer would guide the MHU golf teams for five more years before retiring in 2016.
After 20 years in private business, the 1968 Mars Hill graduate returned to his alma mater in 1988 where he served as Alumni Director for three years before accepting the athletic director’s post in 1991.
Hoffmeyer was active on a number of national and regional athletic committees. He served as national chair of the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship Committee. He was a member of the NCAA Division II Athletic Directors Association’s Board of Directors and served as chairman of the South Atlantic Conference Athletic Directors Council.
While a student-athlete at Mars Hill, Hoffmeyer was a member of the Lions’ track and field team, where he ran the intermediate hurdles, 440-yard dash and was on the two relay teams. He also lettered one season on the Mars Hill basketball team.
Hoffmeyer was inducted into both the Mars Hill University Hall of Fame and the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame in 2008. He was inducted into the Tusculum Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Wood Hoffmeyer; children: Zac (Kari) Hoffmeyer, Courtney (Lee) Mollman and five grandchildren.