The Oakland Roots of the United Soccer League have re-signed former Greeneville High School standout Taylor Bailey for the 2021 season.
The Roots will open their season on May 8 at the Phoenix Rising.
Bailey was the starting goal keeper for the Roots 2020 NISA season last spring, starting both games before the COVID-19 Pandemic ended the season early.
“Taylor has earned this spot fighting back from injury and showing the work ethic of someone who never quits,” said Roots coach Dario Pot. “Taylor showed up all spring, kept his head down and worked tremendously hard to earn his spot with us. Taylor is an example we want at Roots that hard work and dedication gets rewarded.”
Taylor was born and raised in Greeneville before starting his college career at Nova Southeastern University.
After a short time in Florida, Bailey played for San Francisco Community College from 2017-2019 where he led the team as captain.
During the college offseason, Bailey also featured locally for USL League Two side SF City FC.