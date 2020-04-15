The Tusculum University athletic department is mourning the death of former Pioneer assistant football coach Steve McGill, who died Tuesday morning.
McGill coached the Tusculum defensive line for eight seasons – 2000-2005, 2010, 2011 – under former coach Frankie DeBusk.
“Today is a tough day for our Pioneer Family as we have lost one of our own. I never worked directly with Coach McGill but I had the privilege of being associated with him for eight years,” said Doug Jones, Tusculum vice president for athletic and university initiatives. “He was the type of man that made you better by just being around him. He had such a loving spirit and he showed that love to his players every day. His family have been supporters of Tusculum for years and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this very difficult time.”
McGill mentored several All-South Atlantic Conference standouts on the defensive line and was a member of the coaching staff during TU’s 2003 SAC Championship run as the Pioneers finished 9-2 and ended the season with a No. 19 national ranking.
“There are many good football coaches that I have worked with over my 25-plus year career but there is not a better person in our profession than Steve McGill,” said DeBusk, who is currently the athletic director at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tennessee. “Today is a very, very sad day. We lost a great coach, great mentor to young people, a great father, a great husband, a great person and a great friend. A true coach is one that loves his players and Coach McGill loved every player on every team he was ever associated with. I love the McGill family and our hearts go out to Carol, Stacey, Stan and the rest of their family. One of the best people I know has passed and Steve will be missed.”
The Blue Ridge, Georgia native coached for over 30 years at both the high school and collegiate levels.
In 1980, he began his collegiate coaching career at Auburn University and moved onto Jacksonville State University in 1981 where he coached the defensive line as the Gamecocks advanced to the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
“On behalf of the Tusculum football program, I wish to offer my condolences to the McGill Family,” said Tusculum football coach Jerry Odom. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and especially the student-athletes whose lives he impacted during his time at Tusculum and throughout his career. He left an enduring legacy which I hope will be an inspiration for all in our world to try to follow.”
In 1982, he returned to the Southeastern Conference to work on the staff at Louisiana State University as the Tigers boasted the top-ranked defense in the nation as LSU earned a berth to the Orange Bowl.
He coached 15 seasons in the Southern Conference serving on the staff at Appalachian State (1983), Chattanooga (1984-1992) and ETSU (1993-1997). In his final year at ETSU, he helped the Buccaneers advance to the second round of the NCAA I-AA Playoffs.
During his coaching career, he coached 11 All-Americans, 26 All-Conference performers including 13 individuals who played professional football.
McGill lettered on the gridiron at Livingston College (now University of West Alabama) where he was a member of the Tigers’ 1971 National Championship team. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education and industrial education.
McGill is survived by his wife, Carol, his daughter Stacey, a long-time member of the Tusculum University staff and son Stan, who is a Tusculum graduate. Arrangements have yet to be announced.