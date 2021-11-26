TORONTO — Former Tusculum University football standout Dee Alford has earned All-CFL Divisional honors with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Alford, who is competing in his rookie season with Winnipeg, was named one of the All-Western Division cornerbacks as he and the Blue Bombers finished atop the division standings and have received a bye to the Western Final on Dec. 5 in Winnipeg.
Alford leads Winnipeg with four interceptions (T3rd in CFL) including one he returned for a touchdown. His 48 tackles are also the second-most on the team and has been credited with a forced fumble.
During his Tusculum career (2016-2019), Alford garnered All-South Atlantic Conference honors on three occasions including first team during his senior campaign. He was also named to the 2019 D2CCA All-Super Region 2 Team.
He led the SAC with 20 passes defended (T4th in NCAA II) including his team-best five interceptions (3rd SAC / 25th in NCAA II) and 15 pass break-ups. His passes defended tally was the second most in a TU single-season, while his five interceptions were tied for second as well. He returned those five picks for 122 yards which are second in school history.
In his home finale against Mars Hill, Alford established a new TU single-game record with his seven passes defended including two interceptions, which are tied for a TU record and becomes the 24th Pioneer to achieve the feat. For his efforts, he was named the SAC Defensive Player of the Week for a second time this season and was also tabbed the College Defensive Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association.
Alford finished fourth on the team with 45 tackles, including three for loss and forced a fumble. He was also Tusculum’s punt returner and averaged 14.22 yards per return, which is second in the conference and 10th in the country. His 27 punt returns and 384 punt return yards were the second most in school history, while his punt return average was fifth-best by a Pioneer.
His 40 career passes defended are a Tusculum record, while his 195 career interception return yards were also TU-best. His 10 career interceptions are third in the school record book while his 50 career punt returns and 547 punt return yards are both the third-most in school history. Alford finished his career with a 10.94 punt return average, which is the fourth-best in TU history.
The Blue Bombers finished the regular season with an 11-3 record and will play the winner of the match-up between Saskatchewan and Calgary. The winner of the Dec. 5 Western Final will advance to the 108th Grey Cup Game on Dec. 12 in Hamilton, Ontario. Winnipeg is the defending Grey Cup Champions.