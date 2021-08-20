Former Tusculum University assistant football coach John Peacock died on Wednesday. He was 32.
According to a release by Western Carolina University where Peacock was in his first season as offensive line coach, his death was sudden and unexpected.
Peacock was the offensive line coach at Tusculum during the 2020-21 season. He also served as recruiting coordinator and run game coordinator.
While at Tusculum, Peacock helped lead the top offense in the South Atlantic Conference during the 2021 spring campaign as the Pioneers averaged a league-best 533.4 yards of offense per game, including 1,971 passing yards and 39.9 points per contest. TU went 4-1 overall and won the SAC Championship game in April.
“John was an outstanding football coach to his players and was also a great teacher and mentor,” said Tusculum coach Jerry Odom. “John was a big man with a big personality. Our football family is devastated by John’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to John’s family and to the WCU football program.”
Prior to Tusculum, Peacock was the offensive line graduate assistant coach at the University of South Florida. He spent three seasons (2016-2018) on the coaching staff at Valdosta State University where he coached the tight ends and fullbacks.
The 2018 VSU team posted a perfect 14-0 record to capture both the Gulf South Conference title and NCAA Division II national championship.
While at Valdosta, Peacock mentored seven All-Conference selections, including three All-American linemen.
Peacock coached eight years (2008-2015) at Buchholz High School in Gainesville where he mentored the offensive and defensive lines with both the junior varsity and varsity programs.