YOKOHAMA, Japan — Former Tusculum University pitcher Brandon Dickson earned a silver medal as a member of the United States national baseball team. Team USA was edged 2-0 by host Japan in Saturday’s gold medal game.
Dickson helped Team USA to a 4-2 record in the Olympic Tournament as the Americans posted victories over Israel and Korea in group play, but lost to Japan 7-6 in extra innings in the knockout round. Team USA bounced back with back-to-back wins over the Dominican Republic and Korea to advance to the gold medal game and a rematch with Japan.
Dickson made his Olympic debut in the opener against Israel where he surrendered one hit and posted a strikeout in his one shutout inning of work.
He was first out of the bullpen in the first meeting with Japan as he went 1.1 innings, allowed one run and one hit in a no-decision. When he was taken out of the game, the Americans led 6-3 before the host nation chipped away at the lead and scored one run each in the ninth and 10th innings.
Dickson pitched an inning of scoreless relief in Team USA’s triumph of the Dominican Republic as he worked around two fielding errors in the frame.
In his three appearances in the Olympic Tournament, he posted a 2.70 earned run average where he threw 59 pitches in 3.1 innings, allowed two hits, one run, one walk and a strikeout.
Dickson has appeared in 10 games with the U.S. National Team where he has a 3.09 earned run average with three saves, two walk and 16 strikeouts in his 11.2 innings on the mound.
At the 2019 WBSC Premier12 in Tokyo, he led the tournament in saves (3) and the team with 11 strikeouts. For his efforts, he earned a spot on the WBSC All-World Team. He followed by posting a 2.70 ERA in two appearances in the 2021 Olympic qualifier.
The Montgomery, Alabama product has 14 professional campaigns under his belt, including the first seven within the St. Louis Cardinals organization, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Tusculum in 2006.
In his only season at Tusculum in 2006, Dickson went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA. His 24 mound appearances are tied for the second most in a season at Tusculum and earned him South Atlantic Conference All-Tournament honors.
Dickson played two separate stints with St. Louis in 2011 and again in 2012. He appeared in eight games for St. Louis, posting a 4.91 ERA in his 14.2 innings of work with no decisions. He recorded 13 strikeouts and made his lone major league start on Sept. 1, 2011, against the Milwaukee Brewers.
He made 174 Minor League appearances across seven seasons, the majoring with the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A) from 2010-2012. In 77 appearances and 75 starts for Memphis, he recorded 24 wins with a 3.59 ERA and 365 strikeouts in 465.2 innings pitched. Across all levels of the minors, he has a 3.73 ERA with 663 strikeouts in 913.1 innings pitched. He was a two-time Pacific Coast League All-Star at Memphis in 2010 and 2012. In 2010, he was also a MiLB.com St. Louis Cardinals Organizational All-Star.
From 2013-20, Dickson was one of the top pitchers in the Nippon Professional League in Japan where he played eight seasons with the Orix Buffaloes. He logged a 3.32 career ERA where he posted 49 wins and 34 saves, those coming over the past two years since making the move to the bullpen. He logged 892.1 innings with 673 strikeouts.
Prior to the Olympics, Dickson returned to the Cardinals organization where he inked a free agent contract in June and was assigned to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds where he has made six relief appearances.