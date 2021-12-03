LeRoy Gray can tell a story as good as anybody.
The other day, he had me in stitches about the time he was playing football for the Greeneville Greene Devils 60 years ago and bit a Dobyns-Bennett player on the buttocks to get the player to retaliate so he’d get ejected from the game.
Gray followed that up with the time he did the same to Steve Spurrier to rattle the football legend when he was quarterback at Science Hill.
Great stuff, I tell ya. And if you’d like to hear some gut busters firsthand, make your way over to Lot 21 at East Tennessee State University around noon Saturday prior to the Buccaneers’ football playoff game against Kennesaw State. Gray, a former All-American at ETSU, will be joined by former ETSU All-Americans Ron Overbay, Doug Linebarger and David Holtsclaw to share tales of years gone by with all who want to listen.
Gray, executive vice president at Consumer Credit Union, and Tom Hopson, owner of Big Time Beverage and BoRoonies Bar & Grill in Greeneville, have set up tents side by side at every ETSU home game since the school resumed playing football in 2015.
“We take beverages, of course, and food for basically old-timers,” Gray said. “I wear some old paraphernalia like old letter sweaters and stuff, and people enjoy coming by and talking about old times.”
On Saturday, the tents will be set up 30 feet from the ETSU parking garage in Lot 21, third aisle.
“We’re billing this thing as the first time four All-Americans who played together will be under the same tent,” Gray said. “We got the word out and we’ve got people coming in from Chattanooga, Roanoke, Alabama, Florida. Everybody is more than welcome.”
Gray, Overbay and Linebarger all played their high school ball at Greeneville, while Holtsclaw played his prep career at Hampton.
Gray recalls the 1961 Greene Devils being the first Greeneville team to beat Dobyns-Bennett at Kingsport, 13-7 in front of a crowd of 12,000.
Those Greene Devils were coached by Don Riley, who went on to a 31-year college coaching career including ETSU from 1988-91.
“Coach Riley was about 5-foot-7 and I was 6-1,” Gray says with a delivery that would make Jerry Clower blush from the grave. “He comes up to me before the game at Dobyns-Bennett in ’61, grabs my facemask, pulls me down to him and says, ‘Now LeRoy, I don’t want you to be disappointed.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about, Coach?’ He said, ‘Sam Bartholomew – Dobyns-Bennett’s fullback – is a lot better than you are. I know you two are running neck and neck as to who’s going to be all-state, and I just don’t want you to be disappointed.’
“The first play of the ballgame, Bartholomew runs the ball up the middle. I was playing middle linebacker and I stuck that sucker. I mean, drove him back into the backfield. He rolled over and I took a chunk out of his butt, and he absolutely beat my brains out with his fists. He goes to the sideline and in front of a packed stadium pulls down his pants and shows an official where I bit him. But the official had already kicked him out of the game.
“I called time out, went over to Coach Riley and I said, ‘Now, Coach, we’ll see who gets all-state.’”
When Gray later gave Spurrier the same treatment, he says the future coaching great “Got tore up so bad, he couldn’t do crap the rest of the game.”
“To be honest with you, I didn’t have a brain in my head,” Gray said with a hearty laugh. “I was probably the dirtiest football player to ever come out of Greeneville.”
Years after sinking his teeth into Spurrier, Gray was invited by the Head Ball Coach into the locker room at the University of Florida.
“When Spurrier introduced me, he said, ‘This is the only player that I played against in high school, college, anywhere that bit me on the rear end,” Gray said, cracking up again.
Gray played nose guard at ETSU from 1963-1966. He was a team captain who earned All-American honors in 1966, was a three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection and was inducted into the ETSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.
Overbay played safety at ETSU from 1965-1968. His nine interceptions in 1967 rank second in school history. He was named OVC Player of the Year twice, was an All-American in 1968 and was inducted into the ETSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977.
Linebarger played linebacker at ETSU from 1966-1969. He was an All-American in 1969, a member of the Grantland Rice Bowl team in 1969 and a three-time All-OVC selection. He was inducted into the ETSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.
Holtsclaw was a running back at ETSU from 1962-1965. He was an All-OVC selection and an All-American in 1964. He led ETSU in rushing in 1962 (419 yards), 1964 (681 yards) and 1965 (338 yards), and he ranks 10th in ETSU history with 1,610 career rushing yards. He was a team captain in 1965 and was inducted into the ETSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
After swapping stories under their tent on Saturday, the four former All-Americans will make their way over to William B. Greene Jr. Stadium to see if this year’s Bucs can reach the FCS quarterfinals. Kickoff is 2 p.m.
“They’ve had an excellent season. I’d sure like to see them win,” Gray said. “I’m a big supporter and the school has taken care of me. They gave me a good education.”
And as a proud alum, Gray is having a blast giving back.