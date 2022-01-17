A familiar face and three new additions represent Greeneville on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State team.
For the second straight year, Ja’Kobi Gillespie made the list. But this year, instead of defensive back, the TSWA listed Gillespie as an All-State wide receiver.
Either side is justifiable. At receiver, Gillespie caught 39 passes for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns, an average of 22.9 yards per catch. He also averaged 19.7 yards on 15 punt returns and 41 yards on five kickoff returns for Greeneville. Not to mention, Gillespie made 29 total tackles, broke up 11 passes, recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes while scoring twice defensively.
Not surprisingly, senior running back Mason Gudger earned TSWA 4A All-State running back honors. After all, he was a 2021 Tennessee Titans 4A Mr. Football finalist. Gudger averaged 9.4 yards per carry and finished the year with 1,621 and 30 touchdowns. With 265 yards receiving and 124 kick return yards, Gudger finished his senior year with 2,010 all-purpose yards.
Senior defensive lineman Rashard Claridy also earned a spot on the 4A All-State team. Claridy posted 52 total stops, 13 for loss and three sacks. He also caused two fumbles, broke up a pass and was credited with 10 quarterback hurries.
Anthony Petersen, a junior, earned TSWA All-State accolades as a linebacker. He recorded 109 total tackles, second only to sophomore Amanuel Dickson, while posting a team-high 19 stops for loss. Petersen recorded three sacks and broke up two passes with four quarterback hurries.
The Greene Devils earned their first Region 1-4A championship since 2018 this past season, reaching the 4A quarterfinals with a 12-1 record.
TSWA ALL-STATE FOOTBALL
CLASS 4A
OFFENSE
QB – Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton, Sr.
QB – Ryan Scott, Tullahoma, Sr.
QB – Kyle Lowe, Fayette-Ware, Sr.
RB – Mason Gudger, Greeneville, Sr.
RB – Shawn Gary, South-Doyle, Sr.
WR – Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville, Sr.
WR – Barion Brown, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.
WR – Kaydin Pope, Hardin County, Sr.
ATH – Marcellus Jackson, Fulton, Jr.
TE – Zach Shannon, Anderson County, Sr.
OL – Cadden Bradford, Tullahoma, Sr.
OL – Delmetrius Gustus, Red Bank, Sr.
OL – Cameron Douglas, Haywood, Sr.
OL – Connor Johnson, Elizabethton, Jr.
OL – Ian Poe, Tullahoma, Sr.
K – Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL – Seth Vaughn, Fulton, Sr.
DL – Trenton Taylor, Elizabethton, Sr.
DL – Rashad Claridy, Greeneville, Sr.
DL – Mel McFarland, East Hamilton, Sr.
DL – Jyron McClellan, Upperman, Sr.
LB – Keenan Vaughn, Fulton, Sr.
LB – Anthony Petersen, Greeneville, Jr.
LB – Curtis Young, South-Doyle, Sr.
LB – Gavin Noe, Anderson County, Jr.
LB – Brandon Painter, Tullahoma, Sr.
LB – Casen Cunningham, Montgomery Central, Sr.
DB – Jaylen Lewis, Haywood, Sr.
DB – Jake Roberts, Elizabethton, Sr.
DB – Anthony Brown, Milan, Sr.
DB – Reco Trimble, Red Bank, Sr.
P – Bryson Walker, Gibbs, Jr.