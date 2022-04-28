ROCK HILL, S.C. — Anna Alloway, Emily Sappington and Mya Maddox have been named to the All-South Atlantic Conference all-conference softball team, while Zane Keener has been named to the All-SAC baseball team.
Alloway and Sappington are among the softball second-teamers, while Maddox is on the third team. Keener is on the baseball second team.
Alloway, a graduate student from Louisville, is the designated player on the second team. She recently took over the top spot in Tusculum program history with 30 career home runs and 370 total bases. The only Pioneer to appear in every game this season, Alloway finished with the most homers (5), total bases (82), extra-base hits (19), and runs batted in (34), finishing with the second-most hits (52) on a .344 batting average. She also tied for the team-high three sacrifice flies, while her 13 doubles were ninth-best in the conference. In her five years at Tusculum, she ranks in the top-10 in program history in games played (199), starts (189), at bats (634), hits (225), doubles (51), RBI (139), slugging percentage (.584), on-base percentage (.397), and sacrifice flies (8),
Sappington, a junior from Ashburn, Virginia, is a utility/pitcher on the second team. The left-hander has been the Pioneer ace since joining the squid last season. With a sub-2.0 earned-run average (1.99) in 2022, Sappington went 11-11 with a save across 27 appearances and 23 starts. In 21 complete games (second-most in Division II), she has pitched 154.2 innings with 44 earned runs and a career-best 165 strikeouts, which shatters the TU single-season record. As a batter, Sappington hit .357 with 20 hits, three doubles, a home run, seven RBI, and 12 walks drawn.
Maddox, a senior from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is the SAC statistical champion in steals per game this season (0.78), good for 11th nationally. The third team outfielder led Tusculum in hits (56), runs (46), triples (4), walks (15), steals (36), batting average (.397), and OBP (.485). Her stolen base total is enough for ninth across Division II. In just two seasons as a Pioneer, Maddox is in the top-10 all-time in career on-base percentage (.430), hit by pitches (12), and steals (55). Across the season marks, she is among the list in runs, hit by pitch (9), OBP, and steals.
The Pioneers will face No. 23 Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC Softball Championship tournament hosted by Lincoln Memorial at the Dorothy Neely Softball Complex. The eight-team, single-elimination tourney will be held Friday and Saturday in Harrogate.
Keener, a sophomore outfielder from Knoxville, led the Pioneers this season with his .338 batting average. He was also tops on the team in total hits (51), doubles (10), RBI (36), runs scored (32) and hit by pitch (15). His 15 times hit by pitch are the second-most in the conference and 22nd in the country. They are also tied for fourth in TU single-season history.
Keener also led the Pioneers in slugging percentage (.589) and on-base percentage (.457). He belted eight home runs and also accounted for a pair of triples. He walked 18 times and had three stolen bases.
Keener led TU with his 13 multiple-hit games while his 10 multiple-RBI outings were also tops on the club. He recorded a 12-game hitting streak, which was the longest of the season by a Pioneer, and ended the year with a hit in his last five outings.
The Pioneers (17-30, 5-19 SAC) faced the second toughest schedule in NCAA Division II which included 18 contests against nationally-ranked opponents (TU went 7-11 in those games).