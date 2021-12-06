Luke Myers and Shawn Jones – if those names sound familiar to the Mountain East Conference, they should.
For the second straight year, Myers and Jones took home Region 1-2A superlatives – Myers as the Conference Most Valuable Player and Jones as Coach of the Year.
Jones coached the Rebels to a 9-3 record and their third outright region championship in four years this season.
Myers played a major role in that success, completing 72 percent of his passes and throwing 33 touchdowns against just four interceptions in 2021. He completed 157 of 220 attempts for 2,848 yards while rushing for a team-high 562 yards on 116 carries. With his 11 rushing scores, Myers accounted for 44 total touchdowns his senior year, despite playing a good portion of it on a bad ankle.
Not to mention, Myers made 28 tackles on defense while averaging 35.1 yards on 10 punts and earning a 4.23 grade point average.
Myers was announced as a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalist for the second straight year.
Trevor Heater, who had twice before earned All-Conference honors, was recognized as the Mountain East Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year for his senior season. He posted 13 total tackles (six solo, seven assists) with a team-high two sacks for the Rebels.
Junior linebacker Derek Miller took home Region 1-2A Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. He recorded the second-most tackles on the team with 63 (35 solo, 28 assists), while tying for a team-high six stops for loss. He forced two fumbles and recovered two while grabbing an interception.
Chandler Fillers, Caleb Robinson, Clint Lamb, Jalen Ingram, Hayden Hartman, Isaac Collins, Logan Wagner, Alex May and Grant Freeark earned First Team All-Conference accolades.
Ronan Buss, Keshawn Engram, Brian Smith, Cody Rambo, Dion Blair and Trenton Salisbury represented the Rebels on the Second Team.