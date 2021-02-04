Four local wrestlers advanced to the state tournament on Saturday by placing in the top four in their weight classes at the Girls East Regional Tournament at Heritage High School in Maryville.
Chuckey-Doak's Naveah Nuckols (215) won her weight class, Greeneville's Jenna Baines (112) and Morgan Cornelius (140) each came in second place, and Macy Greenlee (215) of West Greene captured a third-place finish.
Nuckols needed little time to secure her region championship, pinning Union County's Kayla Faulkner in just 24 seconds in the championship match.
In the semifinals, Nuckols pinned Emily Manning of Farragut in just 50 seconds.
Baines advanced to the finals with a pair of pins. The first came over Kennedi Judy of Daniel Boone in 1:49. Then in the semifinals she went three rounds with Science Hill's Ansley Reed before earning the pin with 34 seconds left in the match.
In the finals, Baines was pined by Agnaee Zavala-Gonzalez of Heritage.
Cornelius earned her trip to state by taking an 8-7 decision over Bradley Central's Brooklin Stansberry in the quarterfinals.
Cornelius next pinned Lilly Hosford of Knoxville Catholic in 1:09 to advance to the finals.
In the championship match, Carter's Jailyn Tindell pinned Cornelius in 1:48.
West Greene'e Greenlee received a bye into the semifinals where she was pinned by Faulkner of Union County. In the third-place match, she pinned Farragut's Emily Manning in 47 seconds.
The girls individual state tournament will be held Feb. 19 at the Chattanooga Convention Center.