Appointments are still available for local individuals with financial need to receive a free eye exam through a local program this year and, if needed, also receive free prescription eyewear.
This service is being offered through the 2022 Free Visual Clinic for Greeneville-Greene County in cooperation with Remote Area Medical.
To inquire about eligibility for a free eye exam, contact the Greene County Health Department, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by calling 423-798-1749 or visiting the health department at 810 W. Church St.
In order to qualify for the free eye care, applicants must present proof of income documents, such as:
a 2021 W2 form;
a copy of their last check stub (work, Social Security, disability, veteran’s benefit, food stamps, SSI or other income sources), or
if no income, a written statement from the person who provides the applicant with housing and food stating the financial need.
Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Individuals who meet the qualifying requirements will be assigned to a participating eye care specialist for an appointment. The appointments will be scheduled through Oct. 22.
Priority for the free vision care services will be given to individuals who have not undergone an eye exam or received new glasses with the past three years, organizers say.
Participants who require eyeglass prescriptions will receive their glasses on Oct. 22, beginning at 8 a.m., during a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical at Trinity United Methodist Church.
The Free Visual Clinic is made possible through the Blanche W. Grady Community Service Award and Greeneville philanthropists Scott and Nikki Niswonger.
Greeneville vision specialists Dr. Brad Emde and Dr. Shelly Shaw are in charge of scheduling the participating ophthalmologists and optometrists who will volunteer with the 2022 clinic.
PARTICIPATING EYE-CARE PROVIDERS
This year’s list of participating eye-care providers include: Dr. Graham Taylor, of Vision Source/Tri-Cities Vision; Dr. John Clement, of Clement Eye Associates; Dr. Dale Grant, of Limestone Family Eye Care; Drs. Thomas Brown and Laura Urban, of Greeneville Eye Clinic; Drs. Allen Yendell, Taylor England and Michelle Garrett, of Greeneville Eye Care Center (which has locations in Greeneville, Newport and Morristown); Drs. Bradford Emde, Shelly Shaw and Tabitha Combes, of East View Eye Care, and Dr. Robert Helm, of Dr. Robert Helm Eyecare.
The program is being co-coordinated by Jackie Neas, retired nursing supervisor of the Greene County Health Department, and Betty Weemes, retired executive director of the Laughlin Health Care Foundation.