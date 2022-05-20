BRENTWOOD — Natalie Freise and Ava Clark battled near 100 degree temperatures at Brentwood High School Thursday morning.
Freise finished 10th, and Clark 11th to represent South Greene at the TSSAA Class A state pentathlon, scoring 1,988 and 1,760 points respectively.
Freise earned South Greene’s highest individual finish, placing third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:48.34. She took fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.37), eighth in long jump (14-6.50), 11th in shot put (19-5.25) and tied for 10th in high jump (4-2).
Clark’s highest finish came in shot put, as she took fourth place at 27-9.50. Clark also placed eighth in the 100 hurdles (18.82), 11th in long jump (13-3.50), tied for seventh in high jump (4-4) and 11th in the 800 meters (3:23.94).
East Nashville’s Aniyah Marshall swept all five events and placed first individually with 3,050 points. East Nashville cruised to the team title with 19 points, far ahead of runner-up Pearl-Cohn’s eight.
In the TSSAA state decathlon, Greeneville’s Morgan Leach and Keelen Lester currently rank seventh and eighth respectively in Class 2A. Leach scored a victory in the 400-meter dash at 52.43 seconds.
South Greene’s Dion Blair and Hunter Burkey sit at eighth and 10th place respectively midway through the Class A decathlon.
The second and final day of the decathlons was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.