MOSHEIM — Cody Freshour didn’t mince words – North Greene clearly didn’t play its best basketball.
The Huskies overcame their mistakes to pull even and knew exactly what they wanted to do. But West Greene eliminated the first option of feeding Jasper Brand, North Greene’s 6-foot-7 center. So for Freshour, it was on to Plan B – dribble right, pull up and take the midrange jump shot.
Freshour sank the basket with 0.4 seconds on the clock, lifting North Greene to a 47-45 victory at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Frustrating as the game might have been, Freshour’s 13th point gave the Huskies (12-1) their 24th straight win over West Greene.
“We were trying to get it to Jasper (Brand) down low, but when we messed up on the play, I just had to take it and score,” Freshour said. “It should’ve never been to that point. We just didn’t bring it tonight.”
But Freshour certainly brought it in the final minute. West Greene (1-6) led 43-37 with 2:13 to play after Ethan Turner went backdoor for a layup. Jason Britton’s and-one closed the gap to 43-42 with 57.6 seconds remaining.
And with 32.9 seconds on the clock, Freshour stole the ball back and scored through contact. His and-one put the Huskies ahead 45-43.
“We were just trying to press them and get the ball back,” Freshour said. “I was just there at the right time and got the steal.”
The Huskies forced seven turnovers in the final 2:48 of the game and allowed just four points. Turner sank two foul shots to pull the Buffaloes even at 45 before Freshour’s winner.
Britton led North Greene with 18 points, including a fast-break layup and two 3-pointers in the second quarter. His third-quarter putback gave the Huskies a 27-25 lead before West Greene answered with a 13-2 run.
“Frustrating part about it is how we practiced yesterday, probably our worst practice of the season followed by our worst performance of the season … didn’t play to our standard,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “One thing I can credit them with tonight is they never quit. They kept fighting.”
Turner scored 12 points to lead the Buffaloes, including a layup which put West Greene ahead 38-29 after three quarters.
Leyton Frye and Drake McIntyre each scored 10.
The Buffaloes trailed 22-17 in the second quarter but tied the halftime score 23-23 as Austin Wampler and Joshi Haase each hit from 3-point range. Haase’s triple fell as the first half expired.
“They’re battling, they’re playing hard. Just got to take care of the basketball in crunch time … if we finish, I think we have four more victories than we do now,” West Greene coach Allen Tolliver said, while praising Turner for his defense against Brand. ”I told Ethan to use his strength. Thought he did it pretty well.”
NG 8 15 6 18 — 47
WG 13 10 15 7 — 45
NG (47): Jason Britton 18, Cody Freshour 13, Mauro Garcia 6, Olli Saarela 4, Jasper Brand 2, Jan Hillermann 2, Tyler Sanches 2.
WG (45): Ethan Turner 12, Leyton Frye 10, Drake McIntyre 10, Joshi Haase 8, Austin Wampler 3, Kaeden Williams 2.
3-pointers: Jason Britton 2, Joshi Haase, Drake McIntyre, Austin Wampler.
GIRLS
NORTH GREENE 76
WEST GREENE 46
If at first North Greene didn’t succeed, the Lady Huskies simply grabbed the offensive rebound and tried again.
Size in the paint favored North Greene at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium on Tuesday night, as the Lady Huskies dominated the second and third quarters.
The win gave North Greene (7-6) its sixth straight along with its 10th straight over the Lady Buffaloes.
Going scoreless in the first quarter clearly didn’t affect Shelby Davenport, who scored 11 of her 16 points in the second quarter. She hit four layups, two off inbounds plays and another after stealing West Greene’s inbound, to ignite a 13-0 North Greene run that broke a 15-15 tie.
North Greene never looked back from there, ending the first half with a 25-6 run. Sonya Wagner’s runner made it 40-21 at the break.
”We started the game off in a press, and it takes us a while sometimes when what you’ve seen on film isn’t what they’re doing, something that confuses the kids,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “I need to do a better job of teaching them to read the situation rather than do exactly what I said in practice yesterday.
“By the second quarter, we had seen what they were doing against our press. We moved a couple people around and forced a lot of turnovers.”
And North Greene didn’t stop there, scoring 13 straight points again in the third quarter. Sonya Wagner hit two of her three triples in the stretch, and Emily Britton’s triple made the score 53-23.
Zoe Sanders matched Davenport with 16 points, repeatedly driving to the basket or scoring off turnovers. Wagner finished with 15, and Britton hit three triples before finishing with 11.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball really well,” Buchanan said. “Thought we missed a ton of layups that we’re going to need to hit moving forward … I’ll give them credit. We rebounded and gave ourselves another opportunity.”
Megan Daniels scored 13 points to lead the Lady Buffaloes (6-4). Her runner tied the score 13-13 after one quarter, and she added two 3-pointers in the fourth.
Taylor Lawson scored nine and Tayli Rader eight. Rader hit two layups in the first quarter, which saw Madi Brown score five points before leaving with an injury.
NG 13 27 20 16 — 76
WG 13 8 9 16 — 46
NG (76): Shelby Davenport 16, Zoe Sanders 16, Sonya Wagner 15, Emily Britton 11, Haley Bailey 5, Hailee English 5, Grace Buchanan 2, Cambell Gaby 2, Hannah Miller 2, Alba Serrano 2.
WG (46): Megan Daniels 13, Taylor Lawson 9, Tayli Rader 8, Abbey Cox 6, Madi Brown 5, Breanna Cloran 3, Morgan Brown 2.
3-pointers: Emily Britton 3, Sonya Wagner 3, Abbey Cox 2, Megan Daniels 2, Madi Brown, Breanna Cloran.
UP NEXT
Both teams play at home Thursday. North Greene entertains Northview Academy, while West Greene hosts Unaka.