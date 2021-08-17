Tusculum University has hired Matt Frost as men’s and women’s tennis coach, vice president of athletics and University initiatives Doug Jones has announced.
Frost comes to Tusculum from the University of New Mexico, where he served as assistant women’s tennis coach for the past two seasons. He replaces Adam Jackson, who was hired as head tennis coach at Division I Longwood University earlier this summer.
“We are delighted to be able to add someone of Matt’s caliber to our Pioneer Family,” said Jones. “He is a hard worker and enthusiastic about his profession. Matt has gained quality experience at many levels around the world and I believe our players will benefit greatly under Matt’s leadership. He will have some very big shoes to fill replacing Coach Jackson who did a tremendous job for us during his time here. Matt understands the tradition of our tennis programs and he is committed to living up to those expectations.”
Frost is no stranger to the South Atlantic Conference, having previously served as assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University during the 2018-19 season. Frost was also the assistant men’s coach at Drake University during the 2015-16 season, after playing two seasons for the Bulldogs and earning All-Conference honors.
While at Lenoir-Rhyne, he made an immediate impact as the Bears posted a record-breaking season which saw the men’s program post an 18-4 record and earn its first national ranking as L-R ended the season ranked 20th nationally in NCAA Division II. Lenoir-Rhyne went 8-2 in SAC play including a thrilling 4-3 upset win over fifth-ranked Wingate. The women’s program also experienced great success as L-R garnered a No. 33 national ranking, while going 18-5 overall.
During his time on the coaching staff at Drake, the Bulldogs remained ranked in the top-50 nationally while reaching the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Championships.
Frost, a native of London, England, began his collegiate tennis career at the University of Southern Mississippi where he played both number-one singles and doubles for two seasons. He was an All-Conference pick in both singles and doubles as a sophomore at Southern Miss, before departing for Drake in 2013. At Drake, Frost won two Missouri Valley Conference championships and was All-MVC in both singles and doubles. He was ranked as high as 92nd nationally in singles and 60th in doubles while at Drake.
“I’d like to thank Coach Jones, President Dr. Scott Hummel and the entire search committee for giving me the opportunity to become the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Tusculum University,” said Frost. “I am honored to join the Pioneer family. Tusculum is a special place that allows the student-athlete to grow into leaders both on and off the court. I cannot wait to get started leading this storied program.”
Frost graduated from Drake in May, 2015 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and spent the 2015-16 season as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs. Outside college tennis, Frost also served as a hitting partner during the BNP Paribas Open where he worked with numerous top pros including Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Juan Martin del Potro.
He was full-time traveling coach for ITF Top 50 player Ema Lazic during the 2016-17 season, then return to England where he was performance coach at the Legends Tennis Center during the 2017-18 season. During that time, Frost was part of the team that prepared world number-one Simona Halep for her grass court schedule, including Wimbledon.
In the fall of 2018, Frost returned to the United States to enter the MBA program at Lenoir-Rhyne and serve as a graduate assistant coach. Following the 2018-19 season, Frost went to New Mexico for two seasons as assistant women’s coach while pursuing a master of science degree in physical education with a focus in sports administration.
Frost has spent summers as a club pro, working at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, Connecticut during the summer of 2019 and the Asheville Racquet Club this past summer.
FOOTBALL Pioneers Receiving Votes
WACO, Texas — The Tusculum Pioneers are receiving votes in the American Football Coaches Association Preseason Division II Coaches’ Poll announced officials on Monday.
The Pioneers received 52 total points and are one of four South Atlantic Conference teams mentioned in this year’s inaugural poll. TU posted a 4-1 record in the spring including a 28-23 win at Lenoir-Rhyne in the SAC Championship game, claiming the program its third SAC crown and fourth league title overall.
West Florida, the 2019 NCAA II National Champion, is the top-ranked team in the preseason poll as the Argonauts received 698 total points including 26 first place votes. Minnesota State-Mankato is second, followed by Ferris State, Northwest Missouri State and Slippery Rock. Lenoir-Rhyne and Valdosta State are tied for sixth, followed by Texas A&M-Commerce, Notre Dame (Ohio), and Colorado School of Mines to comprise the top-10.
Ouachita Baptist is 11th, followed by Colorado State-Pueblo, Central Missouri, Indianapolis, Shepherd, Grand Valley State, Indiana (Pa.), Bowie State, Tiffin and Kutztown to make up the next 10. Kutztown is 21st, followed by Hardin, Minnesota-Duluth and the SAC duo of Carson-Newman and Wingate are tied for 24th place.
Tusculum kicks off its season on Sept. 4 when they travel to Raleigh, N.C., to face St. Augustine’s for a 1 p.m. contest. TU will host Chowan on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. in the Pioneers home opener.