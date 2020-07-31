When Beth Frye decided to retire as athletic director and girls basketball coach at Chuckey-Doak High School, she still wanted to be involved in athletics in some capacity.
After being named an assistant on the Walters State Community College women’s basketball coaching staff this week, Frye has found something that will keep her plenty busy.
“I want to stay active. I have to be out doing things,” said Frye, a Walters State alum who will coach under interim coach Jasmin Coleman. “I talked with Coach Coleman and this just seemed like the perfect opportunity.
“(Being an assistant coach) is going to be a change for me, but I think it’s going to be a good change. I’ll be there to work with Coach Coleman and I want have to be making all the hard decisions.”
Lisa Darnell, an assistant coach for Frye the past 18 years, has been named Chuckey-Doak’s coach. Kyle Donahue has been named athletic director.
“I couldn’t think of a more fitting and deserving coach than Coach D to step in and lead the Chuckey-Doak program,” Frye said. “I am confident the transition to head coach will be a smooth one as she is very knowledgeable of the game and all that goes with being a head coach.”
Frye joins a Walters State team that posted a 20-10 overall record and finished first in the 10-team Tennessee Community College Athletic Association at 16-2. Coleman was named interim coach in April when Dave Kragel retired after 43 years at the helm.
Frye’s duties with the Lady Senators will include player development, recruiting, scouting and community relations.
“I hope I can bring some experience,” Frye said. “I’ve always felt like I’ve had good rapport with the teams I’ve had and I feel like I’ve been a pretty good motivator. That’s what I like to do.
“As an assistant, I think I’ll be able to step back a little bit and maybe get to know the girls better, have a little different type of relationship with them. Kind of be their sounding board. I’m looking forward to that.”
Because students aren’t on campus yet, Frye hasn’t met any of Walter State’s players. She said the team will have a Zoom meeting soon, though.
“Through the years, I have always gone to Walters State and watched games when I could,” Frye said. “I have always stayed close with the coaches there. And I know the players, I just don’t know them very well yet.”
Before playing at Walters State, Frye played her high school basketball career at Chuckey-Doak. She had coached girls basketball at Chuckey-Doak since 2000, leading the Lady Black Knights to basketball substate appearances in 2012 and 2018, and she had been athletic director since 2016.
Frye also coached volleyball and softball at Chuckey-Doak, and she started the cross country teams at Chuckey-Doak High and Chuckey-Doak Middle.
“Chuckey-Doak is home. Always has been,” she said. “I’ve cherished my time there. I hope I’ve developed good relationships with players, students and faculty throughout the years. I’ve tried to build good, strong females who can give back to the community. It’s a place dear in my heart.”