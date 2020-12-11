NEW TAZEWELL — Leyton Frye, Trevor Pruitt and Ethan Turner each scored 15 points to lead the West Greene Buffaloes to a 60-54 win at Claiborne on Friday.
North Greene, now 2-4 overall and 1-1 in District 2-2A, led 11-10 after one quarter and 24-21 at halftime. Claiborne pulled even, 38-38, after three quarters.
Frye had nine points in the fourth quarter, while Pruitt had seven and Turner had five.
Landen Wilson led Claiborne with a game-high 16 points, but he was held scoreless in the fourth while fouling out.
West Greene will host Cherokee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Buffaloes’ game against North Greene scheduled for Monday has been moved to Dec. 21.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS South Greene 56 Sullivan North 40
Will Arrowood scored 11 points to lead South Greene. Jase Roderick added nine points, Micah Shelton had eight, and Trey Gentry and Colby Brooks each had seven.
South Greene won the JV game 40-10. Lucas Couch scored 14 points and Charlie Lane chipped in nine for South Greene.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS Liberty Bell 42 Greeneville 35
Matea Gray, Emma Shelton and Abby Adkins each scored seven points for Greeneville, while Maria Lyde had six.
Liberty Bell won the JV game 32-24. Jordan Swatzell led Greeneville with seven points.
Greeneville will host TA Dugger on Monday.