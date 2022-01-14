ELIZABETHTON — Leyton Frye understands his limits, but he didn’t seem to have many on Friday night.
West Greene coach Allen Tolliver trusting him to take the first half’s final shot was simply the icing on the cake. Frye pulled the trigger and delivered, adding to the Buffaloes’ comfortable lead before West Greene eventually won 72-42 at Happy Valley.
Clearly, Frye’s leash is getting longer, just like West Greene’s winning streak — which is now at seven.
“I’ve really challenged him hard in the last week and a half, two weeks,” Tolliver said. “Really picked up the intensity and energy on him, and I think tonight showed that he responded for me. Great effort from everybody.”
Frye needed all of 10 seconds to hit his first 3-pointer, and 32 more seconds to hit another after the opening tip. Four layups later, the last coming off a steal, he had given West Greene (8-6, 1-2 District 1-2A) a 24-4 lead before the first quarter ended.
The junior point guard converted two more steals into layups in the second quarter, before his fourth and final 3-pointer gave the Buffaloes a 48-15 halftime lead. Frye hit four more layups to start the third quarter before coming out, as West Greene’s lead reached 60-17.
“(Tolliver) is kind of hard on me sometimes, but I can handle it. He pushes me to be the best I can be, and I appreciate him for that,” Frye said. “I’ve been with these dudes for a while and we know how each other plays … we started practicing more serious, and things just started rolling.”
And they haven’t stopped.
Joshi Haase joined Frye in double figures with 12 points, all in the first half. All five of his field goals came in the paint.
Ethan Turner hit an early 3-pointer before leaving the game with an apparent ankle injury, but it doesn’t appear to be serious. Tolliver indicated he rested Turner as a precaution, as the trainer had said Turner could play if necessary.
Aaron Waddell manned the middle for the remainder of the game, matching Kaeden Williams with five points while Ashton Williams scored seven. The latter two, along with Drake McIntyre, all hit from 3-point range.
“Waddell stepped up and played huge minutes for me,” Tolliver said. “He boxed out well, felt like he was getting every rebound that came off the rim.”
Center Landon Babb scored 22 points to lead the Warriors, (1-15, 0-4) who have lost 14 straight games. Dakota Grindstaff hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.
West Greene travels to Unaka on Monday.
WG 24 24 17 7 — 72
HV 6 9 14 13 — 42
WG (72): Leyton Frye 34, Joshi Haase 12, Ashton Williams 7, Aaron Waddell 5, Kaeden Williams 5, Drake McIntyre 3, Ethan Turner 3, Austin Wampler 2, Keith Valentine 1.
HV (42): Landon Babb 22, Dakota Grindstaff 12, Colby Chausse 6, Hunter Moody 2.
3-pointers: Leyton Frye 4, Dakota Grindstaff 4, Drake McIntyre, Ethan Turner, Ashton Williams, Kaeden Williams.
GIRLS
HAPPY VALLEY 56 WEST GREENE 34
ELIZABETHTON — Injuries keep piling up for West Greene, and Happy Valley kept adding baskets in the second half.
The Lady Warriors allowed just three field goals after halftime, cruising to a 56-34 win over West Greene.
Megan Daniels, who injured her knee against Washburn, wasn’t available Friday night. And the Lady Buffaloes (9-9, 1-2 District 1-2A) needed all the help they could get against Happy Valley’s Kadie Bailey.
Held in check early, Bailey sank five of her six 3-pointers in the second half, where she scored 23 of her game-high 30 points to lead Happy Valley (5-12, 3-1).
“On defense, we stopped communicating,” West Greene coach Betsy Shaw said. “I don’t know if it was because we were tired because we didn’t sub as much. Neither zone nor man worked defensively.”
Tayli Rader scored through contact to give the Lady Buffaloes a 22-20 halftime lead. But Bailey’s go-ahead 3-pointer broke a 22-22 tie in the third quarter, and the Lady Warriors never trailed again.
Bailey hit another triple just 43 seconds later. Her fifth 3-pointer made it 45-32 with 4:45 in the game, before the last built a 52-32 cushion.
West Greene hit just one field goal in the final 8:40 of the game. And that didn’t come until the 1:28 mark of the fourth quarter when Taylor Lawson made it a 52-34 game.
Breanna Ellis scored 10 points to lead the Lady Buffaloes, all in the first half. She hit two midrange jumpers less than a minute apart from the same spot to give West Greene a 20-15 lead.
Rader scored eight, while Abbey Cox and Lawson both had five. Cox hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter, West Greene’s only triple.
“When they were pressing us full court, we didn’t run what we have to counteract that,” Shaw said. “The girls played hard. We keep losing people. We had nine people dress out tonight … that doesn’t matter. If we have five girls with a West Greene jersey on, we have enough to play.”
Shaw doesn’t know yet when Daniels will return to the lineup.
West Greene travels to Unaka on Monday.
WG 9 13 8 4 — 34
HV 9 11 18 18 — 56
WG (34): Breanna Ellis 10, Tayli Rader 8, Abbey Cox 5, Taylor Lawson 5, Morgan Brown 4, Hailey Ripley 2.
HV (56): Kadie Bailey 30, Holly Moore 8, Marcida Moore 7, Reagan Street 4, Mckenzie Ramey 4, Scarlett Zeoli 3
3-pointers: Kadie Bailey 6, Abbey Cox, Holly Moore.