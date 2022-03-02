GATLINBURG — South Greene’s late-season magic finally ran out.
Turnovers and missed shots allowed Region 1-2A tournament host Gatlinburg-Pittman to break open a tight game and earn its first sectional berth since 2001. In Tuesday’s Region 1-2A semifinal round, the Highlanders defeated South Greene 74-47 at Jack A. Parton Gymnasium.
Ty Glasper scored 20 points to lead G-P (29-6), which ended the first half with six straight points to take a 39-26 lead. The deficit never dipped back into single digits again, as Houston Byrd and Jackson DeSear each hit a 3-pointer to make it 45-30 in the third quarter. The latter began an 11-1 run, and DeSear’s and-one helped build a 59-37 lead after three.
Knowing Glasper and Carlos Orr would get their points, the Rebels tried to focus on stopping everyone else. But four other players hit at least one 3-pointer in the game, while DeSear also hit double figures with 14 points.
“If you’re going to get beat (in the postseason), you’ll get beat by somebody that can play, and they can,” Rebels coach Terry Hoese said. “They had a lot of other kids step up and make shots … we handled their man pressure, then they jumped into that zone press and we lost our minds, started throwing it all over the place.”
Glasper finished with 20 points, and Orr added 12.
Clint Lamb scored 17 points to lead South Greene. His drive to the basket late in the first quarter kept the Rebels within 19-18. Lamb scored through contact to make it 31-25 in the second period before hitting two field goals in the third and fourth quarters.
Chandler Fillers hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the first quarter, and Jase Roderick’s putback gave the Rebels a 14-11 lead. G-P then reeled off six straight points to take the lead for good.
Luke Myers scored two early buckets and finished with nine points, as all four South Greene seniors scored. Hayden Hartman’s fourth-quarter layup made it 59-39 before a 10-0 G-P run.
“It’s not every year that a coach gets to play all their seniors,” Hoese said. “I had some kids who were capable of coming off the bench and playing, but these seniors played well all year. When it’s all said and done, we got much better as the season went on. They made it fun for me.”
T.J. Buckner gave South Greene its first lead at 5-2 on a three-point play.
The Rebels finished with an 13-18 overall mark but won five of their last seven games, finishing runner-up in the District 1-2A tournament and earning their second region semifinal berth in three years.
“The good thing about those (seniors), they’re going to be successful. That’s not going to end,” Hoese said, fighting back tears. “Ten years from now, you’ll look up and those will be the kids out there with good jobs, helping people out and doing what they’re supposed to do in the community.”
G-P will face Alcoa again Thursday night, this time for the Region 1-2A title before Monday’s 2A Sectional.
SG 18 8 11 10 — 47
G-P 19 20 20 15 — 74
SG (47): Clint Lamb 17, Luke Myers 9, Chandler Fillers 7, Jase Roderick 6, T.J. Buckner 5, Hayden Hartman 3.
G-P (74): Ty Glasper 20, Jackson DeSear 14, Carlos Orr 12, Whittman Whaley 7, Grady Branton 6, Houston Byrd 5, Lucas Erozan 5, Seth Sutton 3, Cam Richardson 2.
3-pointers: Jackson DeSear 2, Houston Byrd, Lucas Erozan, Chandler Fillers, Carlos Orr, Seth Sutton.