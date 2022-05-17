COSBY — Cambell Gaby rested nearly a week after keeping North Greene’s season alive in the district tournament.
The opposition certainly felt her return to the pitcher’s circle. And early run support made her job that much easier.
Gaby threw a one-hit shutout in the Region 1-A semifinal round, helping North Greene blank District 2-A champion Cosby 5-0.
North Greene’s junior sensation struck out 15 and didn’t walk any, throwing 71 strikes in 87 pitches. Cosby’s only other base runners came on three errors.
“She’s pretty clutch,” North Greene coach Danny Weems said. ”She has really good control, moves the ball around in the strike zone. Good velocity for a high school pitcher.”
The Lady Huakies (17-21) gave her a three-run lead before she even took the circle. Zoe Sanders batted 3-for-3 from her leadoff spot with Riley Blevins adding two singles while Gaby doubled.
Sanders broke the scoreless tie just two batters into the game, following her leadoff single by scoring on a second baseman error. Anna Weems then lined a one-out RBI single to left, scoring Kessie Antonelli, before crossing home herself on Haley Bailey’s sacrifice bunt.
Sanders made it 4-0 in the second inning, scoring from third on another error, and she singled home Kylee Jones in the sixth inning for the final tally.
“Zoe played a really good offensive game for us, kind of the table setter for our offense,” Weems said. “If she gets on base, we feel like we have a good chance to get her around.”
Weems and Bailey both singled to round out North Greene’s eight hits. Cosby helped by committing seven errors.
Reece Michaels went the distance and took the loss for the Lady Eagles. She struck out three and walked two while allowing three earned runs.
Olivia Hicks led off the bottom of the second with a line-drive single, but Gaby retired the next three batters to keep the score 4-0.
UP NEXT
The Lady Huskies travel to District 1-A champion Unaka for a rematch on Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.