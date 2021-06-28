Shaw Gamble has been named baseball coach at South Greene High School.
Gamble graduated from Bradley Central High School in 2016. He immediately began his coaching career by starting his own 18U travel team. He was then hired as an assistant coach at his alma mater, where he helped lead the team to a TSSAA Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2019.
At the age of 21, Gamble was named coach at Grundy County High School, making him the youngest head coach in TSSAA history. Gamble’s latest stint coaching was this past season, as he worked mainly as a recruiter for Roane State Community College. Gamble also currently coaches the Tennessee Nationals travel team out of Knoxville.
“We are very excited to have Coach Gamble join the South Greene family,” said South Greene athletic director Terry Hoese. “We look forward to seeing what he can do with our team. He seems to be full of energy and eager to get started.”
Watauga Valley Awards
North Greene’s Jonah Palmer has been named the Watauga Valley Conference defensive player of the year, while Carson Whaley has been named co-pitcher of the year.
North Greene’s Jason Lowe and University High’s Josh Petty have been named co-coaches of the year.
The all-conference team includes:
NORTH GREENE – Cayden Foulks, Carter Morelock, Tucker Owen; UNIVERSITY HIGH – Kaleb Meredith (MVP), Cade Pollock (offensive player of the year), Joseph Kent, Connor Horton; HAMPTON – Morgan Lyons, Chance Point, Josh Owens; SULLIVAN NORTH – Tyler Depriest, Chandler Raleigh, Jonah Leslie; UNAKA – Luke Carr, Landon Ramsey.
The all-district team includes:
NORTH GREENE – Carson Whaley (MVP), Chance Campbell, Cayden Foulks, Jonah Palmer; UNIVERSITY HIGH – Kaleb Meredith, Will Joyner, Jesse Greene; HAMPTON – Morgan Lyons, Chance Point; SULLIVAN NORTH – Chandler Raleigh.