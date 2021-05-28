Baseball is the name of the game in Greeneville this weekend as the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division III World Series returns to Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park.
The event, sponsored by the Greeneville—Greene County Sports Council, will be played for the first time since 2019 as the 2020 World Series, which had also been scheduled in Greeneville, was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Eight of the best junior college teams from across the country have arrived in town or will be arriving today for the start of the World Series Saturday morning. The double elimination tournament continues through Wednesday, June 2, with the possibility of the finals on June 3 if two games are needed to determine the champ.
Three teams are back in the field who were present at Pioneer Park in 2019: Rowan Gloucester of New Jersey, Oakton Community College of Illinois, and Rockingham College from Rockingham, N.C.
Gloucester is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, while Tyler Junior College from Tyler, TX is second seed.
The event begins Saturday morning at 9:30 when the No. 3 seed Oakton Eagles, from Des Plaines, Ill., takes on the No. 6 seed Coastal Bend College Rangers of Beeville, TX.
The second game of the game begins at 1 p.m. and finds the No. 2 seed Tyler Apaches going against the No. 7 seed Rockingham Eagles.
Two more games are slated later Saturday. At 4:30, the top seeded Roadrunners of Gloucester take on No. 8 seed Owens Express of Perrysburg, OH. The 8 p.m. nightcap has the No. 4 seed Niagra County (NY) Thunderwolves meeting the No. 5 seed St. Cloud Tech Cyclones from Minnesota.
Tournament tickets remain on sale through today at the Greene County Partnership offices on Academy Street. Tickets may also be purchased at the stadium throughout the event. A tournament pass is $35, while single session/day passes are $8. Children 10-under and military veterans with a military ID will receive free admission.