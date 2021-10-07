Georgia College erased a pair of second-half deficits and defeated Tusculum University 3-2 in non-conference women’s soccer on Wednesday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
Alexis Bergamini scored the tiebreaking goal in the 64th minute for the Bobcats (7-3-0), who trailed 1-0 and 2-1 but scored equalizing goals before Bergamini’s game-winner. Georgia College outshot Tusculum 22-10.
Kenzie Ellenburg and Yvette Raaijen scored goals for the Pioneers (2-8-0), who lost their third straight one-goal match and fell to 0-5 in games decided by a goal. Emma Harriman finished with a season-high 10 saves for the Pioneers, who led 1-0 at halftime despite being outshot 10-2 by the Bobcats.
The Pioneers will host Newberry for a South Atlantic Conference match at 2 p.m. Saturday.