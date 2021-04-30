Elizabeth Fillers of Greeneville Gymnastics Academy won gold on floor with a 9.75, gold on beam with a 9.65 and gold all around with 37.3 at the Level 8 regional gymnastics meet on Monday in Montgomery, Ala.
GGA's Hailee Fletcher received gold on floor with a 9.65.
Region 8 consists of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana. The top 25 percent of gymnasts that won at state meets qualify.
Pictured left to right are GGA coach Dakota Price, Elizabeth Fillers, Hailee Fletcher and GGA coach Robbie Foshie Bragdon.