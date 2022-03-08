GGA optional gymnast competed at the Gasparilla Classic at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The meet is billed as the largest in the world with 33 states and five countries represented.
The GGA Level 9 team of Elizabeth Fillers, Hailee Fletcher and Rylee Carpenter placed 3rd all around; the Level 6 team of Jaycee Weese, Riley Coombs, Demi Rouse, Morgan Solomon and Ell Creutzinger placed 4th all around; and the Level 7 team of Seana Smith and Paisley Weaver also attended.
The gymnasts competed on vault, bars, beam and floor.
GGA is coached by Robbie Foshie Bragdon, Dakota Price and Christi Brotherton.