HENDERSONVILLE — Greeneville’s first state appearance in eight years gave it a solid foundation.
With only one senior in the top five, Greeneville placed 17th out of 30 teams in Friday’s TSSAA Class A-2A state 5K race at Sanders Ferry Park.
Chloe Williford paced the Lady Devils, finishing 64th out of 235 runners with her time of 22:20.63.
Sydney Doane (81st, 22:47.17), Darla Kammerdiener (109th, 23:21.80), Emma Waddell (129th, 23:56.19) and Anna Jackson 171st, 25:28.81) rounded out Greeneville’s top five. Jackson is the lone senior of the group.
Annika Vines (190th, 26:34.57) and Grace Lampe (201st, 27:18.35) ran non-counting times for the Lady Devils.
Led by overall medalist Samantha Ouellette (18:31.37), Murfreesboro Central Magnet won the team championship with 55 points — narrowly defeating Signal Mountain (58).
On the boys side, Morgan Leach represented Greeneville by crossing the finish line in 17:44.52. Leach, Greeneville’s first male state qualifier since 2016, placed 35th out of 251 runners.
Much like the girls, Murfreesboro Central Magnet edged Signal Mountain 74-76 to win the team title. Creek Wood’s Jackson Martin (15:41.69) was individual medalist.