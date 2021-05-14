RUTLEDGE — The Greeneville softball team refused to lose on Friday night and kept their hopes of a District 2-2A tournament championship alive by rallying past Claiborne.
The Lady Devils trailed by five runs in the fifth inning, but they made the plays at the plate they had to and captured an 11-10 win.
“It’s been a long night, but I’m really proud of the way these girls battled,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “The girls came mentally prepared and energized today. Even when things did go bad, we stayed focused, we came back and we battled.”
Greeneville will have to do it again at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hardin Park to take the district title, because Friday’s loss was Claiborne’s first of the double elimination tournament.
“I just told the girls to go home and get some rest, and do whatever they had to do with their superstitions,” Restivo said. “They have all stayed positive and they are fighting for each other. We just have to do it one more time tomorrow morning.”
The Lady Bulldogs looked as though they had taken control of the game when they scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 10-5 lead.
The first run of the side came when Katelyn Combs hit into an error in the outfield. Another miscue in the grass turned into a three-run error after Gretchen Jones hit a single to right field but made it all the way around the bases.
Greeneville answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Lydia Darnell and Ashlyn Rachon started the side with a pair of singles, and Laicy Darnell closed the gap to 10-8 with a three-run home run over the wall in straight-away center.
Lauren Million then dropped a single over the first baseman and scored on a groundout by Kaley Bradley to cut the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 10-9.
The Lady Devils completed their rally in the sixth inning. Ansley Collins led off with a single to center field and went to second on a sacrifice bunt.
Lydia Darnell dropped a fly ball into left field, and both runners scored when Rachon laid down a bunt that the Lady Bulldogs let get away at first base.
In the top of the seventh, Leah Phillips struck out the final two batters she faced to secure the win.
Phillips earned the win in relief. In 2 1/3 innings, she struck out two, walked one and gave up two hits.
Greeneville fell behind 1-0 in the first inning but quickly swung in front in the bottom of the frame with a five-run side. Bradley led off with a line drive to right field. The Lady Devils then loaded the bases with infield singles from Ansley Collins and Ella Moore.
Lydia Darnell hit a ball to third that was too hot to handle and Bradley scored. Rachon gave Greeneville the lead when she sent a two-RBI double to left field. Rachon scored when Million split the right-center gap with a double. Million then scored on a wild pitch for a 5-1 lead.
Claiborne tied the game 5-5 in the third inning after Hannah Fugate, Emma Myatt and Allie Jones all pounded doubles.
Greeneville produced 15 hits. Rachon and Laicy Darnell each went 3-for-4. Rachon had a double and four RBI. Darnell had a home run and three RBI.
Greeneville 14 Grainger 10
The day started with Greeneville having to win a game against Grainger to keep its season going.
The Lady Devils’ bats showed up, and they blasted their way to a win that clinched a berth in next week’s Region 1-2A tournament.
“It was really good to see the girls bounce back from our last regular season game with Grainger where we kind of fell apart,” Restivo said. “We came out and we hit it, and I’m really glad to see all of these girls performing the way they are right now.”
Greeneville pounded out 14 hits against Grainger. Collins was 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI. Rachon was 2-for-2 with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored.
Lydia Darnell was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Laicy Darnell was 3-for-4 with a double.
Bradley earned the win. In five innings, she gave up two hits with three walks and no strikeouts.
Greeneville scored its first run in the top of the first inning. Collins got things started with a line drive straight up the middle. Moore then banged a double off the left field fence.
Collins scored when Lydia Darnell put a line drive into center field.
Greeneville added another run in the second inning. Million led off with a fly ball to right field. The bounce was misplayed and she ended up on third. Million scored on a groundout by Madison Carpenter.
The Lady Devils blew the game open with six runs in the third inning. A double by Laicy Darnell and four walks pushed across the first two runs.
Then with two outs Collins blasted a grand slam over the wall in center field for an 8-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Greeneville plated two more runs to take a 10-0 lead. Lydia Darnell led off the side by dropping a fly ball into the right-center gap and legged it into a double.
Rachon followed by dropping a two-run home run just over the left-field fence.
In the fifth inning, Collins, Moore and Lydia Darnell loaded the bases on singles. Rachon then knocked them all in with a towering bomb to left field, the Lady Devils’ second grand slam of the contest.