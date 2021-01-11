SALISBURY, N.C. — Trenton Gibson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Tusculum University rallied from a seven-point deficit with under two minutes remaining to capture a 74-72 win at Catawba College on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Gym.
Gibson scored a game-high 24 points as Tusculum snapped a five-game losing streak to the Indians.
TU (5-1, 5-1 SAC) slides into a tie for first place in the South Atlantic Conference standings.
The buzzer-beater win was the first by Tusculum since Douglas Tshomba hit a game-winning triple in the Pioneers’ 89-88 win over Catawba at then Alpine Arena on Feb. 12, 2005.
Tusculum trailed 71-64 with 1:53 remaining after Catawba’s Ben Bowen made two free throws.
Gibson made two free throws with 1:48 left to make it a 71-66 game. On the Catawba in-bounds pass, Joshua Scott came up with the loose ball for TU and Gibson made a layup to trim the deficit to 71-68 with 1:39 on the scoreboard.
Catawba’s Marcus Burwell was fouled as he made one of two free throws to make it 72-68 with 1:32 to go. Tusculum sophomore Zack Dixon drained a 3-pointer in front of the TU bench with 1:27 left to pull the Pioneers within 72-71.
The Indians (2-5, 2-5 SAC) came up empty on their next possession and TU went for the lead on the fast break, but Gibson was called for an offensive foul with 52.7 left. Burwell would miss a jumper and Gibson was fouled on the rebound with 39.6 seconds left.
Gibson, who made his first seven free throw tries, missed the front end of the one-and-bonus as Catawba came down with the rebound.
The Indians worked the shot clock down and Terrence Whitfield’s layup was blocked by Brandon Mitchell.
A scramble for the ball ensued and the ball went off a Tusculum player but the shot clock mistakenly was reset during the excitement. The officials put one second on the shot clock with 10.4 seconds on the game clock.
Catawba got off a desperation shot that wedged between the rim and the basket, giving Tusculum the basketball on the alternate possession with 7.5 seconds remaining.
Gibson took the in-bounds pass, dribbled to the top of the key and took a step-back 3-pointer from 22-feet out that hit nothing but net for the game-winner.
Gibson finished the game 7-of-15 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from 3-point territory and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. He also dished out six assists and had four rebounds.
Mitchell added 12 points, nine boards and four blocked shots to give him 145 for his career which are the second-most in program history.
Dixon added 10 points off the bench, while Keaston Brown, Inady Legiste and Kobe Funderburk finished with six points apiece.
Catawba was led by Whitfield’s 15 points, while Marcus Burwell and Larry McLeod finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Catawba shot 47 percent (28-of-60), but went 2-of-10 from beyond the arc. Catawba also went 14-of-21 from the free throw line (67%). Tusculum shot 43.1 percent including 10-of-27 from 3-point land (37%) and 14-of-17 from the foul line for 82.4 percent.
The Pioneers were outrebounded for a third straight game as Catawba held a 37-32 lead on the boards. TU was also held to a season-low 74 points ending its string of consecutive 80-point games at five in a row to start the season.
The Pioneers are off to its first 5-1 start to a season since the 2006-07 campaign.
Tusculum travels to Newberry College at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a SAC game at Eleazer Arena.