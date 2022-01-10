Tusculum University’s Trenton Gibson recorded the second triple-double of his career to lead the Pioneers to an 85-73 South Atlantic Conference victory over Catawba College on Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.
Gibson finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to become the first player in program history to record two triple-doubles in a career. His first triple-double came on Nov. 8, 2019, when he tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a season-opening win against USC Aiken.
For a second straight game, the Pioneers (9-4, 9-2 SAC) overcame an 11-point deficit as TU recorded its fourth consecutive win and remains tied for first place in the conference standings.
Catawba (5-7, 4-6 SAC) which was seeing its first action in 21 days, had its three-game winning streak halted. TU also completed the season-sweep over the Indians and have won four in a row over the league foes.
TU’s Brandon Mitchell scored a season-high 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting while also pulling down 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the year and 13th of his career. Sophomore Inady Legiste tallied 19 points, while Justin Mitchell had 13.
Caleb Robinson led the Tribe with 23 points, raising his SAC-best average to 21.4 per game. Michael Hueitt Jr. added 15 points off the bench, while Bernard Pelote finished with 10.
The Pioneers outscored the Indians 52-30 in the paint and outrebounded them 46-28, including 15-5 on the offensive glass, resulting in 19 second-chance points.
TU shot 49.3 percent including 20-of-35 in the second half (57.1%). TU also went 12-of-16 from the foul line including 6-of-6 by Gibson as he extended his consecutive free throws made streak to 21.
Brandon Mitchell became only the fourth player in school history with 700 rebounds in a career (706).
Gibson’s triple-double marks the third one in recorded school history. The first was posted by two-sport standout Mason Fox, who notched 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists on Jan. 28, 2015, against Mars Hill.
Gibson, who has notched at least a double-double in each of his last three contests, eclipsed 1,400 career points as his 1,413 markers are the 11th-most in Tusculum history. He has scored double figures in 23 consecutive games, while recording his 11th career double-double and 23rd game with at least 20 points.
Tusculum travels to Mars Hill at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN Catawba 58 Tusculum 48
Catawba College closed the third quarter with an 11-0 run en route to the SAC win.
The Indians (12-1, 9-1 SAC), ranked 17th in the WBCA Division II and 10th in the D2SIDA national polls, erased a six-point Pioneer lead by holding Tusculum scoreless for the final 4:57 of the third quarter.
Catawba held Tusculum to 23.7 percent (14-for-59) from the field in the game, including 0-for-21 from 3-point range.
Sara McIntosh led Catawba with 15 points and Lyrik Thorne added 12 for the Indians, who were coming off their first loss of the season Wednesday at Anderson. Catawba also struggled from the field, hitting 33.9 percent (19-for-56) for the game but 6-for-12 in the fourth quarter.
Deidre Cheremond led the Pioneers (5-10, 3-8 SAC) in scoring for the second straight game, finishing with 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds before fouling out with 3:07 left in the fourth.
Mya Belton also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Brianna Dixon also reached double figures with 11 points to go along with five boards.
Tusculum outrebounded Catawba 50-37, including 18 offensive rebounds which the Pioneers turned into 16 points. The 50 rebounds for the Pioneers are a season high.
The Pioneers failed to make a 3-pointer for the first time in 166 games, since going 0-for-8 against Carson-Newman on Jan. 6, 2016. Tusculum entered the game ranked third in the SAC in made 3-pointers per game at 7.6, and had tied their season high with 10 against Wingate on Wednesday.
Cheremond, who had a career-best 24 points in Wednesday’s loss to Wingate, shot 4-for-12 from the field and 5-for-5 from the foul line in 33 minutes. Seven of her 19 rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Tusculum, which has played seven ranked opponents in its first 15 games of the season, travels to Mars Hill at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mars Hill (1-11, 1-9 SAC) lost its third straight on Saturday, 71-46 at Newberry.