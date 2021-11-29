WISE, Va. — Trenton Gibson scored 17 points including the game-winning jumper with 2.8 seconds remaining as Tusculum rallied from a 13-point deficit to edge host UVA Wise 80-76 Saturday afternoon at the Prior Center.
The Pioneers (4-2, 4-0 SAC) remain atop the South Atlantic Conference standings and are off to their first 4-0 start since joining the league in 1998. TU’s last 4-0 start to a league season was during the 1956-57 campaign as a member of the Smoky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Trailing 76-75, Gibson worked the clock down and drove to the right side of the lane where he put up an eight-foot leaning jump which went in and was fouled on the play. He would make the free throw to give TU a 78-76 lead.
The Cavaliers (0-6, 0-4 SAC) never got a shot off as TU’s Inady Legiste intercepted the in-bounds pass and was fouled with 1.9 seconds. He would make both free throws to provide the final margin of victory as the Pioneers recorded its seventh straight win over UVA Wise.
Tusculum’s William Vedder led the visitors with his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Vedder went 8-of-12 from the floor but only went 2-of-5 from the free throw line. James West IV added 10 points for TU, while Justin Mitchell and Legiste finished with nine markers each. Legiste also had six rebounds and a career-best four blocked shots.
UVA Wise’s Makai Vassell led all scorers with 21 points, while also grabbing nine rebounds. Joel Pettiford posted a career-best 20 points as went 8-of-8 with a three-pointer. Wise’s Kaeleb Carter added 17 points and Ben Bryson tallied nine points, seven rebounds and six assists in the loss.
Tusculum also rallied from a double-digit deficit for the first time this season and the ninth occasion during the Coach J.T. Burton era (2018-present).
UVA Wise went 27-of-59 from the floor for 46 percent including 6-of-13 from three-point land (46%). The Pioneers went 32-of-74 (43%), but only 5-of-23 from three-point territory. The Cavs won the rebound battle 43-37, but TU owned an 18-15 advantage on the offensive boards resulting in 19 second-chance points.
The Pioneers travel to fifth-ranked Queens University of Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL UVA Wise 69 Tusculum 62
WISE, Va. — Nia Vanzant scored a game-high 23 points to lead UVA Wise to a South Atlantic Conference win.
Vanzant went 8-of-12 from the floor including 4-of-6 from three-point territory. Kalee Johnson added 19 points for the Cavs (2-4, 2-2 SAC) including 8-of-10 from the free throw line while also hauling in a team-best five rebounds and recorded five steals.
Tusculum’s Jalia Arnwine accounted for 13 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Deidre Cheremond posted 11 points off the bench, while also grabbing a game-high six rebounds in her 13 minutes of action. Jordan Rogers added 12 points and Jenna Kallenberg finished with nine markers and four boards in the loss.
The Pioneers (1-5, 0-4) won the rebound battle by a 36-26 margin including 10-5 on the offensive boards. TU also outscored the Cavaliers in bench points, 38-6.
Both teams finished the game shooting 45 percent from the field and each would connect on five 3-pointers. Wise went 18-of-25 from the free throw line (72%) while the Pioneers would go 7-of-9 at the foul line (78%). TU committed 22 turnovers while the Cavs had 14 miscues.
Tusculum plays at Queens University of Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.