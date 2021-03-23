KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tusculum University guard Trenton Gibson has been named to the 2021 NABC Division II All-District first team for the Southeast Region announced officials Monday.
Becomes the third NABC All-District honoree in program history joining Brad Hawks (2004) and two-time honoree Kyle Moore (2009, 2010).
Gibson, a 6-4, 200-pound junior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, led the Pioneers in scoring, rebounding and assists as the Pioneers posted a 14-6 record finished the year as NCAA II Southeast Region semifinalists. TU finished third in the South Atlantic Conference standings and advanced to the semifinal round of the SAC Tournament for a second straight year.
Gibson was named the 2021 SAC Player of the Year and also garnered postseason honors by earning spots on the SAC All-Tournament Team and the NCAA Southeast Regional All-Tournament squad.
He finished the year averaging 18.8 points per game which was fourth in the league, while his 8.2 rebounds per game average was third-best in the conference. He also dished out 5.0 assists per contest making him the only player in the SAC to be ranked in the league’s top-five in scoring, rebounds and assists. He also topped the conference in minutes played per game averaging 35.6 minutes per outing.
The two-time All-SAC selection scored in double figures in 19 of his 20 games this season including nine outings with 20 or more points. Gibson, who was named the 2018 SAC Freshman of the Year, became the 28th member of Tusculum’s 1,000-Point Club. His 1,190 career points are the 19th most in the 110-year history of TU’s men’s basketball program. He is also the only player in school history with over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists in a career.
MEN’S SOCCER LMU 2, Tusculum 1
HARROGATE — Hunter Oubre scored 2:35 into the second overtime period to give Lincoln Memorial University a 2-1 win over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer action Monday afternoon.
The Railsplitters (2-2-0, 2-2-0 SAC) conceded the tying goal to the Pioneers’ Marcos Franco with five minutes left in the second half, but scored on their only shot on goal in overtime. Tusculum (1-2-1, 0-2-1 SAC), which was playing its second double-overtime match in three days following a 1-1 draw at Mars Hill on Saturday, outshot Lincoln Memorial 15-10 for the match, and had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.
The only shot on goal in the first half for either team resulted in the only goal of the half, as Shanden Vergara received a pass from Will Tidwell, got behind the defense and went far side for his first goal of the season at 32:18. Tusculum outshot Lincoln Memorial 3-2 in the opening half, but all three of its attempts were off target.
Tusculum will face Carson-Newman in each of its next two matches, playing away at 5 p.m. Thursday and at home at 5 p.m. Monday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Carson-Newman 5 Tusculum 0
Emilee Futrell and Addie Henry each scored two goals to lead Carson-Newman University to a 5-0 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action at Pioneer Field Monday night.
Savannah Fields also scored for the Eagles (2-1-0, 2-1-0 SAC), who outshot the Pioneers (2-3-1, 2-1-1 SAC) by a 17-10 margin and led 2-0 at halftime. Futrell scored in the eighth and 64th minutes while Henry’s goals came in the 29th and 47th minutes, with Fields closing the scoring in the 70th minute.
The teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Carson-Newman.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers Lead
CHUCKEY — Tusculum University freshman Liam van Deventer carded a five-under par 67 to take the first round lead of the 27th annual Tusculum Invitational at Graysburg Golf Club. The two-day, 36-hole event is being played on the par-72, 6,982-yard layout using the Chimney Top 9 and Fodder Stack 9 courses at the 27-hole golf club.
All five members of the Tusculum A group are in the top-10 as the Pioneers logged a two-under par team score of 286 and leads by 13 strokes over fellow South Atlantic Conference member Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Van Deventer had a remarkable round which included five birdies, nine pars, two bogeys and an eagle on the par 5 fourth hole on his inward nine on the Chimney Top course. His 67 is tied for the ninth-lowest score in TU history.
He leads by three shots over Lenoir-Rhyne’s Liam Waldron who shot a two-under par 70. Tusculum rookie Dominic Barron Holden is third with 72, while TU senior Liam Sweeney is tied for fourth place with 73. Nicholas Marchese is sixth with 74, while graduate student John Bennett is 10th with 75.
The four-man Tusculum B team is in seventh place with 322 led by Derek Mubarak’s 77 which has him tied for 14th. Bennett Noe is 24th with 80, while Jordan Williams is 36th with 82. Junior Mark Healy shot 83 and is tied for 43rd place.
Milligan is third with 307, followed by Walters State (314), Roane State (316), Bluefield State (318), Tusculum B (322), UVA Wise (323), Emory and Henry (323), Spartanburg Methodist (327), Concord (335) and Mars Hill (340) to round out the team scoring.
The final round will be played on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m.
WOMEN’S GOLF Pioneers In Front
CHUCKEY — Tusculum University freshman Nilubol Panno carded an even par round of 72 to take the opening day lead at the 23rd annual Agnes McAmis Memorial Women’s Invitational. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being played at Graysburg Hills Golf Club and hosted by the Pioneers.
Tusculum has four players in the top-10 as the Pioneers carded a team score of 303 and has a seven-stroke lead over second place Milligan University. The Carson-Newman University B team is in third place with 328, followed by Mars Hill University (344), Spartanburg Methodist College (358) and UVA Wise (369).
Panno has a three-shot lead over teammate Olivia Cunningham and Milligan’s Alayna Perryman as each fired 75 on Monday. Panno carded a two-under par 34 on her outward nine including birdies on No. 1, No. 5 and No. 7 on the Fodder Stack 9 layout. She posted a two-over 38 on the Knobs 9 to close out her season-best score.
Panno’s 72 is tied for the 20th-lowest 18-hole score in program history and second lowest this year.
Cunningham started off sluggish posting a 40 for her first nine holes, but birdies on her 10th and 14th holes of the day brought her back into contention with a one-under par 35 on the inward nine.
Tusculum graduate student Jennifer Keim is in sole possession of fourth place with 76, while Hannah Brown is tied for 10th with 80. Jacque Butler shot 90 and is tied for 24th. TU’s Madi Dewees fired an 89 and is tied for 22nd place while Meredith Barton posted 90 and is tied for 24th. Mackenzie Butler posted 95 and is 34th.
The final round will be played on Tuesday starting at 8:52 a.m. on the par-72, 6,037-yard layout.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum Rolls
The Tusculum University men’s tennis team earned a 7-0 victory over Coker University in South Atlantic Conference action Monday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (8-2, 4-1 SAC) earned three straight-set wins in singles after sweeping doubles from the Cobras (2-8, 1-5 SAC) in their first home match since Feb. 10.
Tusculum received doubles wins from Nemanja Subanovic and Frank Bonacia, who beat Justus Lehmann and Sean Keane 6-2 at flight one, along with Manuel Guedes de Almeida and Kenta Kondou who beat Luis de Vuyst and Isaac MacMillan 6-4 at flight three. At flight two, Dmitry Bezborodov and Leon Huck needed a tiebreaker to beat Carlos Pinedo and Thibaut Decaluwe by a 7-6 (7-5) score.
In singles, Bezborodov defeated Lehmann 6-3, 6-2 at flight one, Bonacia downed MacMillan 6-1, 6-2 at flight three and Almeida delivered the clinching point with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 win at flight five over Decaluwe. At flight two, Subanovic won 6-2, 6-3 over Pinedo while Huck came back for a 5-7, 6-2, (10-4 tiebreaker) win over Kean at flight four. Kondou closed the match with an 8-1 victory in a pro set over de Vuyst.
Tusculum will host Newberry at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Sweep
Tusculum University earned a 7-0 sweep of Coker University in South Atlantic Conference women’s tennis action Monday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (7-3, 4-1 SAC) swept doubles and lost just one set in singles against the Cobras (0-9, 0-6 SAC) after having their five-match winning streak snapped at Queens on Saturday.
In doubles, Annie McCullough and Caitlin McCullough teamed for a 6-1 win at flight one over Charlotte Clarke and Zoe Heed. Emilie Hansen and Amber Lackey defeated Gracie Waldron and Angelina Krieg 6-2 at flight two, while at flight three Paulina Loretz and Julia Lopez beat Khushi Agarwal and Katherine Matthews by a 6-1 score.
In singles play, Annie McCullough downed Clarke 6-1, 6-2 at flight one, Hansen defeated Waldron 6-2, 6-3 at flight three and Loretz downed Krieg 6-3, 6-2 at flight five to clinch the match for the Pioneers. At flight two, Lopez rallied to defeat Heed 10-8 in a tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets 2-6 and 6-4. Caitlin McCullough beat Agarwal 6-2, 6-4 at flight four and Rory Church earned an 8-0 pro set win over Matthews at flight six.
The Pioneers will host Newberry at 1 p.m. Wednesday.