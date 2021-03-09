ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University guard Trenton Gibson has been named to the 2021 South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball all-tournament team.
SAC tournament champion Carson-Newman placed three on the all-tournament squad, including most valuable player EJ Bush along with teammates Luke Brenegan and Ren Dyer. Kenny Dye and Jamari Smith of Queens University of Charlotte were also honored, joining Gibson and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Darius Simmons.
Gibson, a junior from Murfreesboro, averaged 19.5 points and 10 rebounds per game in his two SAC tournament outings. He went 14-of-27 from the floor in the tournament including 5-of-8 from three-point territory. He also went 6-of-7 at the free throw line while dishing out 7.0 assists per contest.
In Tusculum’s 93-70 SAC quarterfinal win over Catawba, Gibson nearly posted his second career triple-double as he accounted for 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He followed that effort with 16 points, nine boards and five assists in a 60-59 last-second loss to Carson-Newman in the semifinal round.
Last week, Gibson was named the SAC Player of the Year as he is the lone player in the conference that is ranked in the league’s top-five in scoring (18.8 ppg – 4th), rebounding (8.2 rpg – 3rd) and assists (5.1 apg – 3rd). The two-time All-SAC honoree led the Pioneers to a third place finish in the regular season standings as Tusculum advanced to the SAC semifinal round for a second straight year.
Tusculum (13-5) will be making its third NCAA Division II tournament appearance this weekend as the Pioneers are the No. 6 seed in the Southeast Regional and will have a rematch with No. 3 seed Carson-Newman at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers In Poll
LILBURN, Ga. — For the third time this season, the Tusculum University women’s basketball team has entered the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, checking in at No. 23 in the latest rankings unveiled Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers (18-3) won their second consecutive South Atlantic Conference tournament championship with a 59-47 win over Lincoln Memorial in the finals on Sunday at Pioneer Arena. Tusculum received an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament with the win and will compete in the Southeast Regional beginning Friday night at Holt Fieldhouse on the campus of Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City.
Four of the six teams in the Southeast Regional are ranked in this week’s WBCA poll, led by region top seed Belmont Abbey (22-2) at No. 13. Carson-Newman (15-3), the No. 3 seed in the region, is ranked 14th by the WBCA while Tuskegee (12-1), which is seeded fifth and will face the Pioneers in the first round on Friday, is ranked 16th.
Barton (12-2), which is the No. 2 seed in the region, is among the schools receiving votes outside the Top 25, while sixth-seeded Catawba (10-3) is not included in this week’s WBCA poll.
Lubbock Christian (16-0) remains No. 1 nationally this week, followed by Drury (20-1) which climbed from third to second, and North Georgia (17-1) which leaped from sixth to third after defeating Lander in the Peach Belt Conference finals. Hawaii Pacific (13-0) and Lander (17-1) round out the top five.
Tusculum will play its first NCAA tournament game since 2012 at 8:45 p.m. Friday against Tuskegee at Carson-Newman. The winner will face Belmont Abbey in the region semifinals at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, with the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Holt Fieldhouse.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers Second
MEMPHIS — The Tusculum University men’s golf team is in second place at the Buccaneer Spring Classic. The two-day, 54-hole event is being held at the par-72, 6,787-yard Irene Golf and Country Club and hosted by Christian Brothers University.
The Pioneers were tied for third place after Monday’s opening round 311, but Tusculum has made a second round move up the leaderboard and is seven-over as a team before play was suspended due to darkness. The second round will be completed on Tuesday, followed by the final 18 holes to wrap up the tournament.
Christian Brothers has the lead by 16 shots over the Pioneers as the Buccaneers are currently at +14. Tusculum is second with +30, along with William Jewell (+28). Miles is fourth (+35) followed by McKendree (+37), Rhodes (+43), Union, Tenn. (+48), Mississippi College (+56) and Wisconsin-Parkside (+75).
Nicholas Marchese is in sole possession of sixth place at +4 and is three shots behind tournament leader Daniel Maybee of Christian Brothers at +1. Marchese opened with a 76, but is even in his second round through 14 holes.
TU’s Dominic Holden and Kyle Engelbert are tied for 17th place at +9. Holden carded a 79 in the first round but is two-over through 11 holes in his second round. Kyle Engelbert opened with a 74 in his first 18 and is +5 through 12 holes in his second round.
Bennett Noe is tied for 28th place with +13 including an opening round 80 and is +5 with four holes remaining in his second round.
Liam van Deventer is also tied for 28th. He shot 85 in Monday’s opening session, but is even par for his second round through 12.
Liam Sweeney, who is playing as an individual competitor, has vaulted 19 spots on the board and is tied for 25th place. He opened with a 78 and is +12 overall, including +6 in 13 holes for his second round so far.