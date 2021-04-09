ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Trenton Gibson has been named the recipient of the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year Award announced league officials Wednesday.
The SAC Scholar Athlete of the Year award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the conference's championship sports and is selected by the league's Faculty Athletic Representatives committee. Winners are selected based on their achievements in academics and athletics.
Gibson becomes the first men’s basketball student-athlete in league history to earn both the SAC Player of the Year and SAC Scholar Athlete of the Year awards in his respective career.
This marks the third time in program history that a TU men’s basketball player has earned SAC Scholar Athlete of the Year honors, joining former Pioneer greats Jeremy Fortner (2000) and Chris Poore (2007).
Gibson, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound junior guard from Murfreesboro, has a 3.96 cumulative grade point average while majoring in sport management and is expected to graduate with honors this May in only three years.
He led the Pioneers in scoring, rebounding and assists as Tusculum posted a 14-6 record and finished the year as NCAA II Southeast Region semifinalists. TU finished third in the South Atlantic Conference standings and advanced to the semifinal round of the SAC Tournament for a second straight year.
Gibson was named the 2021 SAC Player of the Year and also garnered postseason honors by earning spots on the SAC All-Tournament Team and the NCAA Southeast Regional All-Tournament squad. He also became only the third Pioneer to garner NABC All-District accolades, joining Brad Hawks (2004) and two-time honoree Kyle Moore (2009, 2010).
“Trenton is a perfect example of the ideal student-athlete,” said Tusculum coach JT Burton. “His work ethic on the basketball court is only surpassed by his efforts in the academic arena. He leads by example in all facets of his life. As a coach, you can’t ask or hope for a better representative of your team, but also your university and conference. I am very proud of Trenton and congratulate him on this outstanding achievement.”
Gibson finished the year averaging 18.8 points per game which was third in the league, while his 8.2 rebounds per game average was also third-best in the conference. He dished out 5.0 assists per contest (3rd in SAC / 36th in NCAA II) making him the only player in the SAC to be ranked in the league's top-five in scoring, rebounds and assists. He also topped the conference in minutes played per game averaging 35.6 minutes per outing (49th in NCAA II).
Gibson has shined in the classroom where he was the 2020 recipient of the South Atlantic Conference Elite 20 Award for men's basketball and was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District first team in the same season. He is a member of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Tusculum President’s List, Dean’s List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List. He is a two-time Division II Athletic Directors Association Honor Roll selection and is a member of the Alpha Chi Honor Society.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Gash All-SAC
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University women’s volleyball right side hitter Peyton Gash garnered a pair of league honors on Thursday, finding herself on both the All-South Atlantic Conference honorable mention and All-Freshman Team lists.
The Lexington, Kentucky, native is the first Pioneer to win both accolades in the same season since Laryssa Welch in 2014.
Gash played in all 19 sets across the team’s six matches. The 6-2 freshman led TU with 54 kills on a 2.84 per set rate (12th in SAC), firing on a .281 hitting percentage (11th in league). Gash recorded double-digit kills in half of the matches, including a career-high 11 twice. She also contributed seven block assists and six digs.
The Pioneers finished the spring season with a 2-4 record and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the SAC championship.
FOOTBALL
Pioneers Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University swept this week’s South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Football Player of the Week awards. Quarterback Rogan Wells was named the SAC Offensive Player of the Week, linebacker Jackson Cauthen is the Defensive Player of the Week, while placekicker Eli Shepherd was tabbed the Special Teams Player of the Week.
Tusculum scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Limestone University, 49-17 at Pioneer Field. With the victory, Tusculum (3-1, 2-0 SAC) secured the top spot in the SAC’s Mountain Division and will face Piedmont Division winner Lenoir-Rhyne University (3-0, 3-0 SAC) in this Saturday’s SAC Championship game in Hickory, North Carolina.
Wells, a graduate student from Fort Mill, South Carolina, passed for a career-high 519 yards and five touchdowns to garner this second SAC plaudit this spring. He went 33-of-48 while completing passes to 10 different receivers. He also rushed for a 13-yard touchdown to spark TU’s 28-0 run in the second half. His 519-yard passing performance is the fourth-best in school-history, while also totaling 542 total offensive yards which is tied for the third-most by a Pioneer. His five touchdown passes are also tied for the third-most in the TU record book. He also paced a Tusculum offense that generated 34 first downs, the second-most in program history.
Cauthen, a senior from Murfreesboro, led all tacklers with 11 stops in Saturday’s win over the Saints. Two of his hits were behind the line of scrimmage as the TU defense limited Limestone to 221 total offensive yards (50 rushing, 171 passing). Cauthen earns SAC Defensive Player of the Week honors for a second time in his career.
Shepherd, a junior from Greeneville, was 7-of-7 on extra point attempts against the Saints. This spring, he has going 20-of-21 on his extra point tries and is second on the team in scoring with 20 points. For his career, he is eighth in school history in kick scoring with 69 points. His 45 career extra points are seventh in the TU record book while his .938 career extra-point percentage is third-best by a Pioneer. He has been named SAC Special Teams Player of the Week on two occasions during his career.
SOFTBALL
Pioneers Split
JEFFERSON CITY — Anna Alloway and Emily Sappington recorded three hits apiece in the opener as the Tusculum Pioneers split a South Atlantic Conference softball doubleheader at Carson-Newman on Wednesday.
Sappington also tossed her team-leading 11th complete game in the first game victory as the Pioneers prevailed 8-4. In the second game, Carson-Newman’s Morgan Baker-Celis tossed a four-hit shutout as the Eagles won 2-0 in the night-cap.
The Pioneers (14-14, 8-8 SAC) record their sixth straight doubleheader split and remain in a tie for seventh place in the league standings. Tusculum travels to Queens University of Charlotte for a SAC doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday.
MEN'S TENNIS
Pioneers Roll
The Tusculum University men's tennis team earned its third consecutive victory with a 6-1 win over Limestone University in South Atlantic Conference action Wednesday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (12-3, 7-2 SAC) swept doubles and won five of six singles matches from the Saints (6-8, 5-7 SAC) to retain fourth place in the conference standings with two matches remaining.
In doubles, Nemanja Subanovic and Frank Bonacia defeated Luis Zamorano and Emilio Samhan 6-1 at flight two, Dmitry Bezborodov and Leon Huck teamed for a 6-4 win over Jorjay Paladines and Lucas Rodriguez at flight two, and Manuel Guedes de Almeida and Jacco Mensinga earned a 6-1 win at flight three over Wes Koehler and Christian Rogerson.
The Pioneers clinched the match in the first half of singles, as Subanovic beat Samhan 6-1, 6-3 at flight two, Huck defeated Paladines 6-1, 6-0 at flight four, and Vadzim Raistou shut out Rogerson 6-0, 6-0 at flight six.
At flight one, Bezborodov was a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Zamorano, and Bonacia defeated Koehler 8-1 at flight three. The Saints claimed their only win at flight five as Rodriguez defeated Michael Younan 8-6.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Pioneers Fall
Limestone University defeated Tusculum University 5-2 in South Atlantic Conference women's tennis action Wednesday at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Saints (11-6, 7-5 SAC) won four of the six singles matches after taking the doubles point from the shorthanded Pioneers (10-5, 7-3 SAC).
In doubles, Tusculum earned its lone win at flight two as Emilie Hansen and Rory Church beat Alexandra Dolfi and Sara Valentini 6-1 at flight two. However, the Saints won at flights one and three to earn the team point.
In singles, the Pioneers fell behind 3-1, with Valentina Loretz getting Tusculum on the board with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Felicitas Picinini at flight six. Julia Lopez secured the other point for the Pioneers by beating Dolfi 6-2, 7-5 at flight one.