Basketball guard Trenton Gibson and volleyball libero Carly Sosnowski were named the Tusculum University Athletes of the Year at the 2021-22 Senior Awards Dinner on Tuesday night at Pioneer Arena.
The awards ceremony celebrated Tusculum’s student-athletes, coaches and athletic staff for on the field and off the field successes and accomplishments.
Gibson, a graduate student from Murfreesboro, repeated as TU’s Male Athlete of the Year. The three-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection led the Pioneers in scoring and assists for a third straight season. His 17.2 points per game average was third-best in the league while dishing out 5.3 assists per contest, which was the second highest average in the SAC. The two-time NABC All-District honoree hauled in 5.9 rebounds per game and a team-best 1.5 steals per contest as Tusculum went 19-8 and finished third in the league standings.
Sosnowski, a graduate student from Oxford, Florida, earned All-SAC, All-Region and All-America honors averaged 5.08 digs per set and posted double-digit digs in 25 of her 26 matches including a string of 21 in a row. She posted a season-best 31 digs in the SAC semifinal against Lenoir-Rhyne. She averaged 6.14 digs per second in the SAC postseason to earn a spot on the SAC All-Tournament Team.
Women’s volleyball coach Danielle Marantte is this year’s recipient of the Art Argauer Coach of the Year Award as she led TU to a 20-6 record and the program’s first SAC Championship. Tusculum advanced to the SAC semifinal and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Eight Tusculum upperclassmen boast perfect 4.00 cumulative grade point averages and are the recipients of the Student-Athlete Academic Achievement Award, which is given to the top male and female student-athletes for academic achievement.
On the men’s side, sophomore baseball infielder Zach Wilson (Lawndale, N.C.) earns this honor for a first time. Women’s soccer senior defender Katlyn Jones (Chuckey) and women’s tennis senior standout Emilie Hansen (Hvidovre, Denmark) both earn this award for a third straight year. Five female student-athletes earn this honor for a first time including volleyball’s Madison Adkins (Olive Hill, Ky.); tennis’ Valentina Loretz (San Mateo Atenco, Mexico) and Johanna Palacio (Mar del Plata, Argentina); softball’s Keylon Reynolds (Kingston); and soccer’s Helena Walts (Mooresville, N.C.).
Academic achievement was also recognized with the Male and Female Freshman of the Year Academic Awards as three rookies were honored including: Men’s soccer’s David Evans (Johnson City); women’s soccer’s Kate Benne (San Antonio, Texas) and beach volleyball’s Kassidy Mercado (Granada Hills, Calif.).
Men’s cross country runner and athletic graduate assistant Alex Perez (Aviles, Spain) is this year’s recipient of the Walter T. Dette, Jr. Memorial Spirit Award. The Dette Award is presented to the graduating senior who has excelled in several areas while attending Tusculum.
Tusculum women’s basketball guard Sophie Henry (Sevierville) was the recipient of the Comeback Player of the Year Award. The honor is selected by TU’s athletics and presented to the student-athlete who has overcome injury and adversity while contributing to the success of their program.
The Paxton-Combs Fan of the Year Awards are named in honor of former Tusculum staff members and long-time Pioneer fans Mary Helen Paxton and Joyce Combs. The recipient of this year’s award is Greeneville community leader and long-time Tusculum supporter and benefactor Larry Coughlin.
The Play of the Year Award was Jalen Crowder’s game-winning three-pointer in Tusculum’s 68-67 road win at Carson-Newman in February.