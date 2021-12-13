JOHNSON CITY — Greeneville's Lauren Bailey and Ja'Kobi Gillespie have had plenty of great nights during their prep basketball careers.
But neither had found the basket the way they did against Science Hill on Saturday in the Roundball In The Palace showcase.
Gillespie pumped in 38 points and Bailey tossed in 37 – both career-high's – to lead the Greene Devils to a 74-70 win and the Lady Devils to a 59-56 win, respectively.
Gillespie, a senior who has signed with Belmont University, hit 13 of 19 shots from the field, including two of five from 3-point range as the Greene Devils improved to 5-2 with the win over the previously unbeaten Hilltoppers.
Keynan Cutlip scored 32 points for Science Hill (7-1).
Gillespie had 26 points in the first half and Cutlip had 17 as Science Hill led 21-20 after one quarter and 42-36 at intermission.
Gillespie and Cutlip each scored nine points in the third quarter as Greeneville pulled within 58-57.
Adjatay Dabbs added 13 points for Greeneville, Jayquan Price had 10, Reid Satterfield had seven and Terry Grove had six.
Bailey, a junior, was 7-of-7 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in the first half as the Lady Devils jumped to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter and held off the Lady Hilltoppers in the second half.
Greeneville led 33-31 at halftime and 49-40 at the end of three quarters.
Greeneville improves to 9-1. The win comes after the Lady Devils dropped their first game in the Roundball showcase 82-53 to unbeaten Bearden on Friday.
Bailey failed to reach double figures in the loss to Bearden.
Amaya Redd scored 10 points for Science Hill (6-3).
Greeneville plays at Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.